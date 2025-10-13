Video: All Is Faire with Laurence O'Keefe & Nell Benjamin; Watch a Sneak Peek from HUZZAH!

Click Here for More on Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

What is Broadway was more like a Renaissance Faire? Audiences are finding out at San Diego's Old Globe, where the new musical Huzzah! is now running. The masterminds behind the merriment are none other than Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe.

Two sisters, one a princess and one who works in insurance, must stop fighting to save their father's Renaissance Faire from financial ruin (and the occasional mead-based fire). When they gamble the payroll to hire the greatest swordsman on the whole Ren Faire circuit, will things go fair or foul at the Faire? Don thy doublet, cinch thy corset, and grab a turkey leg for a midsummer night's screamingly funny musical.

"It's King Lear with a happy ending," Benjamin told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "These two sisters essentially inherit the faire from their father, and they have to work together to try desperately to keep it a float."

Watch in this video as they explain what it's all about and check out an exclusive sneak peek of the song "Dragons" performed by Liisi LaFontaine and Cailen Fu.