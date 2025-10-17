 tracker
Video: Inside Opening Night of RAGTIME with Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz & More

Ragtime is now running on Broadway at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.

By: Oct. 17, 2025
There's new music playing at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre. The second Broadway revival of Ragtime is officially open, starring Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Olivier and Grammy nominee Caissie Levy, Tony Award winner Brandon UranowitzColin DonnellNichelle LewisBen Levi Ross, Tony Award winner Shaina TaubAnna Grace BarlowJohn Clay IIIRodd CyrusNick Barrington and Tabitha Lawing.

"It feels like there could not be a more perfect way to begin my tenure as the Artistic Director here, because Ragtime for me represents what theater as an art form can be at its highest," explained director Lear deBessonet. "It is a true communion of audience, actor, musician.  It is material that is really containing so much of the full range of human experience- the love, the pain, joy, real intellectual rigor. It feels just right for this moment too."

"As a storyteller I believe in the power that artists have and incredible stories like this  to change the world. I'm ready to walk in that," added Henry. "Songs like 'Make Them Hear You', 'Wheels of a Dream', 'New Music'...  it's like every ounce of you is being used, down to the last breath. Like literally to my last breath! So it's an honor to be able to use all of myself."

Ragtime is the sweeping musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. and his beloved Sarah, Jewish immigrant Tateh and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother. All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.

Watch in this video as we go inside opening night with the whole company.


