Preview 3 Songs from TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) on Broadway

Bringing an all new musical to Broadway is a piece of cake when that musical is as delightful as Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). The show is getting ready to begin previews on Saturday, November 1, 2025, ahead of the opening night on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at the Longacre Theatre.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) stars Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty, in his Broadway debut as Dougal, and Broadway leading lady Christiani Pitts as Robin, who reprise their roles from the show’s acclaimed run at American Repertory Theater.

"I honestly think that [this show] appeals to people of all generations. We all crave more connectivity. We spend our lives on our phones and on the internet," said director and choreographer Tim Jackson. "This is about two real human beings spending time together. They might appear to be different at the start, and then it turns out that they're just humans. They have the same problems, happiness, and joys. It allows us to go on a journey... it's very relatable."

Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run—including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.

Watch in this video as we give you a sneak peek of "New York," "This Is the Place," and "American Express" and listen as the company explains what the new musical is all about.