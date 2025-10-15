Video: Aubrey Plaza and More in LET'S LOVE! at Atlantic Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Atlantic Theater Company has released new footage from the world premiere of Let’s Love!, written by Academy Award winner Ethan Coen and directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe, ahead of its opening night tonight, Wednesday, October 15. Check out the video here!

Let’s Love! began performances on Thursday, September 25th at the Linda Gross Theater. After selling out its entire original engagement, the show is now extended through Saturday, November 22.

The cast of Let’s Love! features Atlantic Ensemble Member Chris Bauer (“The Wire”), Dylan Gelula (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Dion Graham (“The First 48”), Atlantic Ensemble Member Mary McCann (The Welkin), Nellie McKay (A Play is a Poem), Golden Globe & Emmy Award nominee Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”), Noah Robbins (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), CJ Wilson (Manchester by the Sea), and Mary Wiseman (“Star Trek: Discovery’).

Let’s Love! is a comedy, a trio of one acts, that explores love in all its miserable glory. The world is a confusing place and we are a confused people. But it's easier to be confused together, so---let's love!