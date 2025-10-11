Video: MAMMA MIA! Cast Takes It All at Broadway Sessions

Click Here for More on Broadway Sessions

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned earlier this month with the cast of Mamma Mia!, which is now running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Performers included: Amy Weaver ("They Just Keep Moving the Line"), Carly Sakolove("Send In the Clowns"), Haley Wright ("When He Sees Me"), Adia Olanthea Bell ("Woman Is"), Dean Cestari ("The Past Is Cating Up to Me"), Sarah Agrusa ("Another Life"), Ethan Van Slyke ("Grow For Me"), Lauren Soto ("Eras of Us"), Emily Croft and Caro Daye Attayek ("Wish I Were Here"), George Vickers ("Don't Let Me Go"), Jordan De Leon ("Heaven Is a Place on Earth"), Makoa ("Lost One"), Blake Price ("It All Fades Away"), Gray Phillips ("Bennie and the Jets"), Lena Owens ("Adelaide's Lament"), and Dorian Quinn ("Last Time I Came to Memphis").

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.