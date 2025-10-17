Exclusive: Go Inside the First Preview of CHESS With New Footage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch video footage from the first preview of Chess on Broadway! Go inside the musical's long-awaited return to New York City, led by Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher. The exclusive new video shows the buzzy audience arriving at the theatre and purchasing merchandise before the three stars make their entrance.

The video shows the cast taking their bows, following by Tveit, Michele, and Christopher greeting fans at the stage door following the performance.

Directed by Michael Mayer, the new production features a book by Danny Strong and music by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Tim Rice. The show combines passion, politics, and power in a high-stakes international competition where love and loyalty are on the line.

Chess made its highly anticipated return to Broadway on October 15, ahead of its official Opening Night on Sunday, November 16.

The production stars Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!), Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele (Funny Girl), and Nicholas Christopher (Sweeney Todd), in a seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power on a global stage. As two of the greatest Chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory, the woman between them becomes caught in a fierce battle of desire and devotion.

Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (Dopesick), with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA and EGOT winner Tim Rice (Evita), Chess is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress). Music supervision is by Brian Usifer.