Lea Salonga, Gerónimo Rauch, and More Will Lead LES MISERABLES: THE WORLD TOUR SPECTACULAR in Manila

Initial casting has been announced for the Manila stop of Boublil and Schönberg’s LES MISÉRABLES THE WORLD TOUR SPECTACULAR, coming to The Theatre at Solaire from 20 January to 1 March 2026.

The cast includes West End and Broadway performers, including Gerónimo Rauch (Les Misérables, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Jean Valjean, Jeremy Secomb (Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street) as Javert and acclaimed Filipino talents Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends) as Madame Thénardier, Rachelle Ann Go (Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, Hamilton) as Fantine, Red Concepción (Miss Saigon, West Side Story, Hairspray) as Thénardier and Emily Bautista (Les Misérables, Miss Saigon) as Éponine.

More Filipino performers also join the cast after local auditions were held in Manila earlier this year for the role of Little Cosette.

They are joined by Will Callan as Marius, Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette, Harry Chandler as Enjolras and Earl Carpenter as the Bishop of Digne.

The LES MISÉRABLES THE WORLD TOUR SPECTACULAR cast is completed by Jonathon Bentley, Georgina Blessitt, Amelia Broadway, Michael Burgen, Mary Jean Caldwell, Rosy Church, Gabrielle Cummins, Beth Curnock, Shaun Dalton, Jade Davies, Jonathan David Dudley, Harry Dunnett, Louis Emmanuel, Charlie Geoghegan, Connor Jones, Abel Law, Adam Robert Lewis, Andrew Maxwell, Jill Nalder, Lisa Peace, Emma Ralston, CIARAN RODGER, James Sillman, Harry Grant Smith, Jo Stephenson, Geddy Stringer, Helen Walsh, and Owain Williams.

Filipino talent will not only shine through its actors but also through the musicians who perform the show’s powerful score on stage. The production will feature a large ensemble of musicians, both Filipino and international, performing Claude-Michel Schönberg’s sweeping and unforgettable music live. Among them are Filipino musicians John Gerald Calma, Dino Decena, Mary Anne Espina, Fransisco Llorin, Mhaze Lim, Jonathan Livioco, Dondon Lucena, Luke Manuel, Kier Manimtim, Marloe Maruyama, Gabriel Mendoza, Paul Ramos, Coi Reyes, Steve Retallick, Raymond Sarreal, Jordan San Jose, and Miko Villena.

“We’re incredibly honored to bring LES MISÉRABLES: THE WORLD TOUR SPECTACULAR to Manila, and we’re equally delighted to see Filipino talent represented both on stage and among the musicians,” said GMG Productions CEO Carlos Candal. “This production is a celebration of world-class artistry, and we’re thrilled for Filipino audiences to experience it.”

LES MISÉRABLES THE WORLD TOUR SPECTACULAR is expanded from the hugely successful Les Misérables The Staged Concert, which played for over 200 record-breaking performances in the West End. It features an extraordinary new design and an electrifying production enhanced with new set and lighting designs, bringing Cameron Mackintosh’s critically acclaimed production to life on a scale never seen before in Manila, with a company and crew of over 110, including an international all-star cast and a large ensemble of musicians, both Filipino and international, performing live on stage.

Having opened to acclaim in the UK and Europe in September 2024, the production has continued to tour to countries and regions around the world, with over 1-million tickets having been sold worldwide so far. The tour has played to packed houses across 30 cities and broke box office records, most recently in Australia and Japan. It is currently playing its sold-out season in Shanghai, the longest single engagement of the tour, where performances sold out in hours each time tickets were released, and will then head to Manila and Singapore, where the response has already been phenomenal, before returning to Europe, where it will play London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall before heading to Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Les Misérables continues its record-breaking run at the Sondheim Theatre in London’s West End, with several other local language productions currently on or in preparation around the world.