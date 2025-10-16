Video: Watch: From YouTube Diva to Broadway Star, Carly Sakolove Dishes on All Things MAMMA MIA!

Click Here for More on Survival Jobs

Survival Jobs: A Podcast returns with an episode full of laughter, inspiration, and theatre sparkle! Hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo sit down with the hilarious and powerhouse performer Carly Sakolove, who is currently making her Broadway debut as Rosie in the revival of Mamma Mia!

Carly opens up about her journey from viral Broadway diva impressions on YouTube to becoming a celebrated cabaret artist and now a Broadway star. She shares candid stories about her training at the Boston Conservatory, the survival jobs that helped shape her artistic path, and the invaluable lessons she’s learned along the way. Carly also talks about her spot-on and iconic Jennifer Coolidge impersonation and what it was like to actually perform it for Jennifer Coolidge herself!

Before wrapping up the episode with a fun singing game called Super Trouper Super Speed Song Association, listeners will also hear Carly’s reflections on why Mamma Mia! continues to resonate with audiences around the world and why fans should grab their tickets to this joyous revival ASAP. Mamma Mia! is currently playing at the Winter Garden Theatre.

The episode opens up with Jason and Samantha sharing an upbeat mic check segment, where they chat about the exciting energy surrounding the Broadway revival of Ragtime, which officially opens today.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on Broadway Podcast Network as well as popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible etc. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!