Video: Bill Condon on How KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Completes the CABARET and CHICAGO Trilogy

Kiss of the Spider Woman, the big screen adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical, is finally in theaters. The John Kander and Fred Ebb musical has been directed and adapted by Bill Condon, who is no stranger to bringing movie musicals to life.

"For me, it was the unmade third part of the trilogy with Cabaret and Chicago," Condon told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "There's a real connection between Sally Bowles, Roxie Hart, and Molina. I think the connection is really Fred Ebb: his love of show business, and his love of being in that world and dreaming in that world really connects these characters."

The story follows the character of Molina, played by Tonatiuh, a window dresser who shares a prison cell with a political revolutionary named Valentín (Diego Luna). During their time together, Molina recounts the plot of his favorite Hollywood musical starring screen diva Ingrid Luna, played by Jennifer Lopez. Condon says he approached these disparate parts- the prison scenes and the musical- as two different films entirely. He credits his leading lady with the ability to keep up the stamina during the rigorous shoot of her many musical numbers.

"We made a Hollywood musical in New Jersey for about three and a half weeks... she did twelve numbers back to back [and] that would not have been possible without somebody like Jennifer Lopez who just has it in her bones," he shared. "I really think [Broadway fans] are going to be thrilled and surprised by what a natural theatrical performer she is."

Watch the full interview now, where Condon speaks more about the personal nature of the project and working with Tonatiuh and Diego Luna on the film.