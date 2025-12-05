Listen: Sting Releases Expanded Edition of THE LAST SHIP Album

Sting has released The Last Ship (Expanded Edition), an updated version of his album featuring five new recordings. This new album comes ahead of a series of international performances of the musical in which Sting will also star. The production will be staged in Paris, Amsterdam & Brisbane in 2026, with additional cities to soon be announced.

Available in digital and physical formats - including CD and 2-disc vinyl - the forthcoming album release expands upon the original deluxe edition of Sting’s 2013 solo album with the addition of five brand new, never-before-released recordings.

As a collection, these songs underscore the enduring power of The Last Ship’s narrative and Sting’s deeply personal connection to its themes of home, community, and resilience.

Listen to the album below:

About The Last Ship

Inspired by the shipbuilding community of Sting’s native Wallsend in northeast England, The Last Ship explores the challenges faced by a town grappling with the loss of its historic industry. The musical premiered on Broadway in 2014, earned a TONY Award nomination for Best Original Score and has since been staged to critical acclaim around the world.

With this expanded edition of The Last Ship, including newly penned liner notes by the 2026 stage production’s book writer Barney Norris, Sting, managed by Martin Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, invites listeners to rediscover the album that helped inspire the stage production, now enriched with fresh interpretations and collaborations.

Produced by Sting and Rob Mathes, mixed by Donal Hodgson and 4-time Grammy Award winner Robert “Hitmixer” Orton, The Last Ship (Expanded Edition) will be released globally on December 5, 2025.

Track List

1. Island Of Souls (2025)

2. And Yet

3. August Winds

4. Practical Arrangement

5. Shipyard (featuring Joe Caffrey, Brian Johnson and Jo Lawry)

6. Ship Of State (featuring Renée Fleming)

7. If You Ever See Me Talking To A Sailor (featuring Frances McNamee)

8. Language Of Birds

9. Dead Man’s Boots

10. The Night The Pugilist Learned How To Dance

11. What Have We Got? (featuring Jimmy Nail)

12. The Last Ship

13. It’s Not The Same Moon

14. So To Speak (featuring Becky Unthank)

15. What Say You, Meg?

16. I Love Her But She Loves Someone Else

17. Hadaway

18. Show Some Respect

19. The Last Ship (Reprise)

20. Ballad Of The Great Eastern

21. Sky Hooks And Tartan Paint (featuring Brian Johnson)

22. Peggy’s Song (featuring Rachel Unthank)

23. Jock The Singing Welder

24. O’Brien’s Hymn