Video: BLUE MOON Stars on the Bond Between Lorenz Hart and Richard Rodgers

Stage veterans Ethan Hawke, Andrew Scott, and Bobby Cannavale are all turning back the clocks of theater history with Blue Moon. The new film, directed by Richard Linklater, takes place in the theater staple Sardi's on March 31, 1943- the opening night of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

In addition to being the premiere of one of the most beloved musicals of all time, that night also marked the unofficial breakup between famed songwriters Lorenz Hart (Hawke) and Richard Rodgers (Scott). But, despite Rodgers finding a new songwriting partner in Hammerstein, their appreciation for one another never waned.

"These men love each other," Hawke said of Hart and Rodgers. "...The intimacy required to write 1,000 songs together [is] a huge, huge amount of intimacy." Scott added, "What I think is beautiful and moving about the film is that even though all evidence is suggesting that this isn't going to have a future, they still have hope... There isn't a lot of animosity there."

Cannavale plays Eddie, a Sardi's bartender who, throughout the course of the night, engages in conversation with Hart about beauty, art, and creativity. "I think he is very fond of Larry...the fact that Larry Hart takes an interest in him and that they have this shared affection for the same movies, and they've talked about their favorite lines... I think Eddie is an eager pupil of Larry's."

In the film, the song "Blue Moon" is frequently referenced, a composition that remains perhaps the best-known by Hart. This frustrates the songwriter because, after all, he had penned so much other material. During their conversation with BroadwayWorld, the trio spoke about projects of their own that they have a particular affection for, even if they may have been overlooked by audiences. Watch the video to find out their answers.

Blue Moon is a Richard Linklater film starring Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale, and Andrew Scott. Evening of March 31, 1943, lyricist Lorenz Hart confronts his shattered self-confidence in Sardi's bar as Richard Rodgers celebrates Oklahoma!'s opening night.