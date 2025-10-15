Video: Nicholas Braun & Kara Young Are Getting Ready for GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pulitzer Prize Finalist Rajiv Joseph’s Gruesome Playground Injuries will return to the New York stage in a new production starring three-time Emmy Award nominee Nicholas Braun and two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young, and directed by Tony Award Nominee Neil Pepe.

"It's one of those classic plays about two people who feel outside of society and they find connection together in their rebelliousness and self-destruction," Pepe explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "But it's really about feeling alive. It's about friendship. It's about finding home in another person. And the writing is electric... so to have the chance to do it with such extraordinary actors is just a gift."

Over the course of 30 years, the lives of Kayleen and Doug intersect at the most bizarre intervals, leading the two childhood friends to compare scars and the physical calamities that keep drawing them together.

"It hits you and it hits you in the heart, this play. There's something just in the writing," added Braun, who plays Doug. "It just gets inside of you. You see yourself in both these people, the sort of internal pain that we have that reflects itself in a stomach ache or something. And then getting hurt- stress or anxiety or whatever can can make crazy things happen. And and you can really get get your body messed up. But that's just the foundation of the play! It's more about the relationship between two people who are lost."

Watch in this video as the whole team explains what the play is all about!