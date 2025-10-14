RIVERDANCE Will Launch US Tour in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation, the international Irish dance phenomenon seen by over 30 million people worldwide, will return to the United States in 2026. Launching in Sarasota, Florida, the new show, RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation, will play in 67 American cities from January to June 2026.

RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation toured North America in 2025 to over 40 cities, including two weeks at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. and a special weekend of performances at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time, RIVERDANCE welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when the show began 30 years ago.

John McColgan, Director of RIVERDANCE said, “For over 30 years, Riverdance has taken us on a unique and exhilarating journey with the love and support of our audiences. The show has developed from a stage spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon. It has continuously evolved yet we ensure it always remains true to its roots. The 30th Anniversary showcases our “New Generation” of extraordinary talented performers with their electrifying energy, passion and skill in their traditions and their music and dance. Fresh, exciting and with all the magic and spectacle of the original, this is Riverdance better than ever before.”

Audiences will enjoy a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of the world-class of dancers, musicians and singers in the Riverdance ensemble.

RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation initially launched in 2024 with a special performance on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, seen by over 31 million people, and marked the first return of Riverdance to North America following the wildly successful three-year 25th Anniversary Show.

For the complete RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation 2025 North American Tour schedule and updates, please visit www.riverdance.com.

The 2026 season tour route is as follows:

1/27/2026 - 1/29/2026 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, Sarasota, FL

1/30/2026 - 2/1/2026 Broward Center, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

2/3/2026 - 2/4/2026 Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, FL

2/5/2026 Moran Theatre, Jacksonville, FL

2/6/2026 - 2/7/2026 Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA

2/8/2026 Koger Center, Columbia, SC

2/10/2026 Rivercenter, Columbus, GA

2/11/2026 Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex, Birmingham, AL

2/12/2026 Classic Center, Athens, GA

2/13/2026 - 2/15/2026 Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte, NC

2/17/2026 - 2/18/2026 Martin Center, Johnson City, TN

2/20/2026 State Theatre, Easton, PA

2/21/2026 - 2/22/2026 Foxwoods Casino, Mashantucket, CT

2/24/2026 Berglund Center, Roanoke, VA

2/25/2026 John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA

2/26/2026 Community Arts Center, Williamsport, PA

2/27/2026 Tilles Center, Brookville, NY

2/28/2026 Hard Rock – Etess Arena, Atlantic City, NJ

3/2/2026 - 3/4/2028 Lowell Auditorium, Lowell, MA

3/6/2026 - 3/8/2026 Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown, NJ

3/10/2026 - 3/12/2026 Forum Theatre, Binghamton, NY

3/13/2026 - 3/15/2026 Sheas Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY

3/17/2026 Warner Theatre, Erie, PA

3/18/2026 - 3/19/2026 The Stanley, Utica, NY

3/20/2026 - 3/22/2026 American Music Theatre, Lancaster, PA

3/24/2026 - 3/26/2026 Kentucky Center, Louisville, KY

3/27/2026 - 3/29/2026 Paramount Theatre, Aurora, IL

3/31/2026 Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium, Chattanooga, TN

4/1/2026 - 4/2/2026 Tennessee Theatre, Knoxville, TN

4/3/2026 - 4/4/2026 Tennessee Performing Arts Center, Nashville, TN

4/6/2026 Creative Arts Center, Morgantown, WV

4/7/2026 - 4/8/2026 Schuster Center, Dayton, OH

4/9/2026 Cambria County War Memorial, Johnstown, PA

4/10/2026 - 4/11/2026 Fox Theater, Detroit, MI

4/12/2026 Dow Event Center, Saginaw, MI

4/14/2026 - 4/16/2026 Overture Center, Madison, WI

4/17/2026 - 4/18/2026 Marcus Center, Milwaukee, WI

4/19/2026 Morris Performing Arts Center, South Bend, IN

4/21/2026 Heindle Center for the Performing Arts, Senatobia, MS

4/23/2026 Belcher Center, Longview, TX

4/24/2026 - 4/26/2026 Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX

4/28/2026 Plaza Theatre, El Paso, TX

4/29/2026 - 4/30/2026 Centennial Hall, Tucson, AZ

5/1/2026 - 5/3/2026 Civic Center, San Diego, CA

5/5/2026 Lee’s Family Forum, Henderson, NV

5/6/2026 Dignity Health Theater, Bakersfield, CA

5/7/2026 Fox Performing Arts Center, Riverside, CA

5/8/2026 - 5/10/2026 Mesa Arts Center, Mesa, AZ

5/12/2026 - 5/14/2026 Gallo Center, Modesto, CA

5/15/2026 - 5/17/2026 Segerstrom Center, Costa Mesa, CA

5/19/2026 - 5/21/2026 Morrison Center, Boise, ID

5/22/2026 - 5/24/2026 Eccles Center, Salt Lake City, UT

5/26/2026 The Monument, Rapid City, SD

5/27/2026 Washington Pavilion, Sioux Falls, SD

5/28/2026 Orpheum Theatre, Sioux City, IA

5/29/2026 - 5/31/2026 State Theatre, Minneapolis, MN

6/2/2026 Coronado Performing Arts Center, Rockford, IL

6/3/2026 Adler Theatre, Davenport, IA

6/5/2026 - 6/7/2026 Beau Rivage, Biloxi, MS

6/9/2026 - 6/11/2026 Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, AR

6/12/2026 - 6/14/2026 Texas Trust CU Theatre, Grand Prairie, TX

6/16/2026 - 6/18/2026 Majestic Theatre, San Antonio, TX

6/19/2026 - 6/21/2026 Jones Hall, Houston, TX

6/22/2026 River Center Theatre, Baton Rouge, LA

6/25/2026 Ferguson Center, Newport News, VA

6/26/2026 - 6/28/2026 Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, Vienna, VA

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation.

Riverdance The Animated Adventure was released on Netflix in the United States on January 14, 2022, where it swiftly landed a spot on the streamer’s Global Top 10 list. With an original score by Grammy Award-winning composer Bill Whelan, the animated musical comedy features the incredible craft and skill of the Riverdance troupe by utilizing motion capture of their performances to create the animated dancing in the film. Tour lead dancers Maggie Darlington and Anna Mai Fitzpatrick and Executive Producer/Director Padraic Moyles were involved with the dance production for the film, while tour musicians Mark Alfred and Tara Howley play on the film score.

Riverdance began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, produced for television by Moya Doherty. This electrifying and innovative seven-minute dance piece was then developed into a full-length stage show by Producer Moya Doherty, Composer Bill Whelan and Director John McColgan. With its fusion of Irish and International music and dance, the show broke all box office records during its world première run in Dublin in early 1995. When the show transferred to London the reaction was unprecedented. There followed a hugely successful tour starting in New York in March 1996, where 8 sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall heralded the start of more than two decades of touring by Riverdance companies throughout North America. Since its inception, Riverdance has packed theatres throughout North America, Oceania, Asia, Europe, South Africa and South America.

Riverdance 30 – The New Generation is designed by lead designer Peter Canning, featuring sets by Alan Farquharson, lighting by Andrew Voller and video by Cosmo AV along with costumes by Joan Bergin and sound by Michael O’Gorman.