Video: A Declassified Understudy Survival Guide with MAMMA MIA!'s Emily Croft

Click Here for More on A Declassified Understudy Survival Guide

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



How do Broadway understudies survive? The gig isn't easy! Understudies and swings are some of the hardest working performers on Broadway (and beyond), having to be ready to go on at a moment's notice, often for multiple tracks. Think you could swing it?

In this episode, we're checking in with Emily Croft, who is the understudy for Donna and Rosie in Mamma Mia! What's it like covering two iconic characters?

"It was mostly about the work that I did outside of rehearsals," she explained to BroadwayWorld. "I would be going home every night, running the lines over and over again, going through all of the songs, and working on my memorization. That was going to be the basis of knowing the roles."

Croft is making her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! National Tour: Mamma Mia! 25th Anniversary, Rock of Ages 10th Anniversary. TV/Film: “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” Other favorites: Tangled the Musical, We Have Apples. BFA Musical Theatre from University at Buffalo.