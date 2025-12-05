Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 5, 2025- Explore Christmas In NYC and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 5, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 5, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! It’s time to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily spotlight on all things theatre. Whether you’re searching for this season’s perfect gift, planning your next NYC holiday adventure, or looking to stay caught up with Broadway’s biggest buzz, we’ve got you covered. Today, go backstage at Liberation with Adina Verson, check out our Ultimate Broadway Gift Guide, and discover hidden holiday gems around NYC. Don’t miss the buzz—Robert DeNiro’s visit to Oedipus, Reba McEntire joining The Queen of Versailles cast, teasers for Camp Rock 3 and What's in the Box? with Neil Patrick Harris, licensing news for The Outsiders, and so much more. From cast announcements to exclusive clips, today’s BroadwayWorld highlights are your ticket to staying in the loop!
|The Front Page
Adina Verson Shares Backstage Secrets From LIBERATION
In this edition of Words From The Wings, we catch up with Adina Verson who plays Susan in Liberation on Broadway. They take us backstage at the James Earl Jones Theatre to share some of their favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!
Broadway Gift Ideas- A 2025 Holiday Guide
The holidays are just around the corner! For those who are in need of last-minute gift ideas for your theater-loving friends and family members (or even if you just want to treat yourself), BroadwayWorld is here to help with a Broadway-themed holiday gift guide, presented by The Shops at Columbus Circle.
A 2025 Guide To New York City’s Under-the-Radar Holiday Highlights
New York City is home to a wide range of holiday attractions beyond its most famous seasonal destinations. From specialty pop-ups and historic venues to neighborhood light displays and winter markets, these hidden gems offer distinct ways to experience the city during December. Learn more about NYC's lesser-known locations and events across the five boroughs.
|Must Watch
| Video: The Jonas Brothers Are Back in First Teaser for CAMP ROCK 3
by Josh Sharpe
Disney has revealed the first teaser for the highly anticipated Camp Rock 3, coming to Disney+ and Disney Channel in summer 2026. The teaser includes a first look at the Jonas Brothers’ return as Connect 3 and the new generation of campers joining the iconic franchise. Watch it now.. (more...)
| Video: Watch MAYBE HAPPY ENDING in Korea Sing 'My Favorite Love Story'
by Michael Major
Watch a video of the cast of Maybe Happy Ending in Korea sing 'My Favorite Love Story' and more songs from the show in a newly-released footage. The musical celebrates its 10th anniversary at Doosan Art Center, Yeonkang Hall.. (more...)
Video: Watch the First Trailer for WHAT’S IN THE BOX? Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris
Video: RAGTIME Cast Performs Opening Number on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Video: Apple Shares Sneak Peek Clip of PLURIBUS Episode 6
by Josh Sharpe
Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from Episode 6 of “Pluribus.' In the new episode, Carol shares a horrific discovery and learns new truths in the process. Meanwhile, Mr. Diabaté lives life to the fullest in Sin City. Watch the clip now.. (more...)
Rebecca Naomi Jones and More Will Lead MOTHER RUSSIA Off-Broadway
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Robert DeNiro Visits OEDIPUS on Broadway Starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville
by Bruce Glikas
Academy Award winner Robert DeNiro visited Mark Strong, Lesley Manville and the cast of Oedipus on Broadway. See photos of DeNiro with the cast! . (more...)
| Photos: INTO THE WOODS Sitzprobe at the Bridge Theatre
by Stephi Wild
London Theatre Company has released photos from the Sitzprobe of Into The Woods. The production, helmed by director Jordan Fein with set and costume design by Tom Scutt, is now in previews.. (more...)
Photos: Reba McEntire Visits THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES
Photos: Kristin Chenoweth, Laufey, & More in NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER
|Industry Insights
|Review Roundups
|Around the Broadway World
Nicholas Carroll and Elizabeth D'Aiuto to Lead THE MUSIC MAN 2026 Tourby Chloe Rabinowitz
|Happy Birthday To...
