 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 5, 2025- Explore Christmas In NYC and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 5, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 05, 2025
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 5, 2025- Explore Christmas In NYC and More Image

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 5, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, Broadway fans! It’s time to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily spotlight on all things theatre. Whether you’re searching for this season’s perfect gift, planning your next NYC holiday adventure, or looking to stay caught up with Broadway’s biggest buzz, we’ve got you covered. Today, go backstage at Liberation with Adina Verson, check out our Ultimate Broadway Gift Guide, and discover hidden holiday gems around NYC. Don’t miss the buzz—Robert DeNiro’s visit to Oedipus, Reba McEntire joining The Queen of Versailles cast, teasers for Camp Rock 3 and What's in the Box? with Neil Patrick Harris, licensing news for The Outsiders, and so much more. From cast announcements to exclusive clips, today’s BroadwayWorld highlights are your ticket to staying in the loop!


 

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 5, 2025- Explore Christmas In NYC and More Image
Adina Verson Shares Backstage Secrets From LIBERATION

In this edition of Words From The Wings, we catch up with Adina Verson who plays Susan in Liberation on Broadway. They take us backstage at the James Earl Jones Theatre to share some of their favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 5, 2025- Explore Christmas In NYC and More Image
Broadway Gift Ideas- A 2025 Holiday Guide

The holidays are just around the corner! For those who are in need of last-minute gift ideas for your theater-loving friends and family members (or even if you just want to treat yourself), BroadwayWorld is here to help with a Broadway-themed holiday gift guide, presented by The Shops at Columbus Circle.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 5, 2025- Explore Christmas In NYC and More Image
A 2025 Guide To New York City’s Under-the-Radar Holiday Highlights

New York City is home to a wide range of holiday attractions beyond its most famous seasonal destinations. From specialty pop-ups and historic venues to neighborhood light displays and winter markets, these hidden gems offer distinct ways to experience the city during December. Learn more about NYC's lesser-known locations and events across the five boroughs.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 5, 2025- Explore Christmas In NYC and More Image Video: The Jonas Brothers Are Back in First Teaser for CAMP ROCK 3
by Josh Sharpe
Disney has revealed the first teaser for the highly anticipated Camp Rock 3, coming to Disney+ and Disney Channel in summer 2026. The teaser includes a first look at the Jonas Brothers’ return as Connect 3 and the new generation of campers joining the iconic franchise. Watch it now.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 5, 2025- Explore Christmas In NYC and More Image Video: Watch MAYBE HAPPY ENDING in Korea Sing 'My Favorite Love Story'
by Michael Major
Watch a video of the cast of Maybe Happy Ending in Korea sing 'My Favorite Love Story' and more songs from the show in a newly-released footage. The musical celebrates its 10th anniversary at Doosan Art Center, Yeonkang Hall.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 5, 2025- Explore Christmas In NYC and More Image Video: Watch the First Trailer for WHAT’S IN THE BOX? Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris
by Josh Sharpe
Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for What's in the Box?, the new game show hosted by Tony Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris. Check out the trailer to meet the contestants.. (more...)

Video: RAGTIME Cast Performs Opening Number on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
by Josh Sharpe
To celebrate the hit revival of Broadway's Ragtime, Good Morning America visited the Vivian Beaumont Theatre for an exclusive performance of the musical's opening number. Watch as the company, including Joshua Henry, Nichelle Lewis, Brandon Uranowitz, and Caissie Levy, takes the stage for the rousing number.. (more...)

Video: Apple Shares Sneak Peek Clip of PLURIBUS Episode 6
by Josh Sharpe
Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from Episode 6 of “Pluribus.' In the new episode, Carol shares a horrific discovery and learns new truths in the process. Meanwhile, Mr. Diabaté lives life to the fullest in Sin City. Watch the clip now.. (more...)

Rebecca Naomi Jones and More Will Lead MOTHER RUSSIA Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The cast has been revealed for Signature Theatre's upcoming off-Broadway production of Lauren Yee’s Mother Russia. Performances are scheduled from Feb. 3 through March 15 at the Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 5, 2025- Explore Christmas In NYC and More Image Photos: Robert DeNiro Visits OEDIPUS on Broadway Starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville
by Bruce Glikas
Academy Award winner Robert DeNiro visited Mark Strong, Lesley Manville and the cast of Oedipus on Broadway. See photos of DeNiro with the cast! . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 5, 2025- Explore Christmas In NYC and More Image Photos: INTO THE WOODS Sitzprobe at the Bridge Theatre
by Stephi Wild
London Theatre Company has released photos from the Sitzprobe of Into The Woods. The production, helmed by director Jordan Fein with set and costume design by Tom Scutt, is now in previews.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 5, 2025- Explore Christmas In NYC and More Image Photos: Reba McEntire Visits THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES
by Bruce Glikas
See photos of Reba McEntire visiting The Queen of Versailles on Broadway, starring Kristin Chenoweth, F. Murray Abraham and more.. (more...)

Photos: Kristin Chenoweth, Laufey, & More in NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER
by Josh Sharpe
On December 3, NBC celebrated the holiday season with the “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special, featuring the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center tree. The show featured festive performances from many musical guests, including Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth, Laufey, and more. Check out photos from the special now.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights for THE OUTSIDERS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide secondary stage licensing rights to Adam Rapp, Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine’s musical The Outsiders.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 12/4/2025; Jobs In Marketing, Teaching, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 12/4/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: GOTTA DANCE Opens Off-Broadway at the York Theatre
by Stephi Wild
The York Theatre Company and American Dance Machine are now presenting Gotta Dance, co-directed by Nikki Feirt Atkins and Randy Skinner. Read the reviews here!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World

Nicholas Carroll and Elizabeth D'Aiuto to Lead THE MUSIC MAN 2026 Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz
Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN will hit the road on a National Tour in 2026, helmed by director Matt Lenz. The tour will star Nicholas Carroll and Elizabeth D'Aiuto.. (more...)
DREAMGIRLS Will Host Open Casting Call For Female Ensemble
by Stephi Wild
The producers of the upcoming Broadway revival of Dreamgirls are currently seeking performers to play the female ensemble and will hold an open call to cast these roles. Find out how to attend the call or submit a self-tape here!. (more...)
Study Up on a Brief History of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
by Sidney Paterra
From Broadway to the big screen! Don't miss Sondheim’s iconic masterpiece as the acclaimed 2023 revival of Merrily We Roll Along—starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez—hits movie theaters nationwide on December 5.. (more...)
Jon M. Chu Signs First-Look Film and TV Deal with Paramount
by Josh Sharpe
Jon M. Chu, director of the two-part Wicked movie, has signed a new first-look deal with Paramount Pictures and Paramount Television Studios. The deal will see Chu and his production company work to develop and produce new movie and TV projects for the studio.. (more...)
Guest Blog: 'It’s A Role Unlike Any Other In The G&S Canon': Bass-Baritone John Savournin on Returning to HMS PINAFORE at the London Coliseum
by Guest Author
I find myself once again poised to set sail aboard the peerless HMS Pinafore, with our production of Gilbert & Sullivan’s nautical-themed masterpiece opening at the London Coliseum tonight!. (more...)
Jasmine Amy Rogers to Headline 2026 Junior Theater Festival Concert
by Josh Sharpe
Junior Theater Festival Productions has unveiled programming and the lineup of performers who will take part in the 2026 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta & 2026 Junior Theater Festival West. . (more...)
Review: THE CHRISTMAS THING, Seven Dials Playhouse
by Clementine Scott
The Christmas Thing is a variety show with a little too much variety, and sometimes feels like a showcase for its talented performers (and perhaps a few game audience members) rather than a standalone show.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...
 

Jennifer Laura Thompson

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Just sing a Christmas song,
And keep on singing all season long.
Think of the joy you'll bring
If you just close your eyes and sing."

- Elf the Musical

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos