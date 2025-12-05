Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 5, 2025- Explore Christmas In NYC and More

Video: Watch the First Trailer for WHAT’S IN THE BOX? Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris

by Josh Sharpe

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for What's in the Box?, the new game show hosted by Tony Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris. Check out the trailer to meet the contestants.. (more...)

Video: RAGTIME Cast Performs Opening Number on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Josh Sharpe

To celebrate the hit revival of Broadway's Ragtime, Good Morning America visited the Vivian Beaumont Theatre for an exclusive performance of the musical's opening number. Watch as the company, including Joshua Henry, Nichelle Lewis, Brandon Uranowitz, and Caissie Levy, takes the stage for the rousing number.. (more...)

by Josh Sharpe