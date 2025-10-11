Video: Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay Give a Sneak Peek of ROMY & MICHELE

Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

Romy and Michele are back! Romy & Michele: The Musical is preparing for previews off-Broadway at Stage 42. Stepping into the platform shoes of the iconic duo are Broadway veterans Laura Bell Bundy as Romy White and Kara Lindsay as Michele Weinberger.

"[This show] is silly and it feels so wonderful to be silly," said Bundy. "It feels like it's so wonderful to have the permission to lean into the ridiculous, but also doing so truthfully. The music really anchors this with a lot of really a lot of heart. And there's a lot of heart to who they are too, so it's also just wonderful to be vulnerable as well."

For most of us, the idea of reliving high school is nothing short of a nightmare. When Romy and Michele are invited to their ten-year high school reunion, Michele envisions the whole experience as a fun road trip, while Romy, very reluctantly, agrees to go but only if they come up with something to impress their classmates. To this end, the two hatch an outrageous scheme to totally re-invent themselves. With an ’80s and ’90s pop-inspired score, Romy & Michele: The Musical is an absolute feel-good joyride.

"I keep saying it, feels like a big 'yes and' musical, which makes it really fun," added Lindsay. "There's a lot of playful moments. Also the nostalgia of this show... so many people know and love this movie. Most of those iconic moments are in there. I'm excited to see how people respond to that, because it's fun to just read it on the page."

Watch in this video as the cast chats more about what audiences can expect and previews songs from the show!