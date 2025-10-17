Video: From Page to Stage, Adam Gopnik Wants to Tell You a Story

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adam Gopnik is hitting the stage this fall! The best-selling author and legendary New Yorker writer returns to New York with his autobiographical solo show, playing October 17-26 at The Clark Studio Theater at Lincoln Center.



In Adam Gopnik’s New York – Gopnik is opening up his city, its mischief and its meanings, spinning tales that shimmer with insight and charm, in an intimate and luxurious evening of entertainment.

"I knew something about what it felt like to be on stage from my childhood," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "But remembering, relearning the particular power- where you address the audience intimately, where you address the audience a little professorially, where you have the maximum possibility for comedy... The simple thing which every actor knows, and I had known once but had to relearn, that if you see it in your head... the audience sees it.

"I'm essentially and always have been an entertainer and even a kind of stand-up comic on the page. I write about very serious subjects sometimes, but my first allegiance is to the readers and to trying to delight them. Whatever I write, no matter how serious the subject, I want someone to come away saying, that was time well spent."



Watch in this video as he explains what audiences can expect.

