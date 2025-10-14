Video: Rob Lake & Kermit Preview Their Magical Broadway Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Performing with The Muppets is a dream on top of a dream. Just meeting Kermit is a dream come true. He was and is my inspiration. He taught me what show business is, what success is, and what Broadway is I learned from him! But most of all, to never give up on your dreams."

Luckily for Rob Lake, the dream is real. The magician is headed to Broadway for the 2025 holiday season with Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets. Performances will begin at the Broadhurst Theatre on Tuesday, October 28 with an opening night set for Thursday, November 6.



Joining Rob for show-stopping moments on stage is none other than Kermit the Frog, who will be joined by some of his friends from The Muppets to help bring their own wacky humor and magic to the illusions.

"I will never understand how Rob can do all of the things that he can do, " added Kermit. "And believe me, I've tried! Rob is such a talented illusionist. It's truly a site to see."

Watch in this video as both Rob and Kermit chat about what to expect from the magical show.