Video: Magic, Muppets, and Mayhem with Rob Lake

It’s a BroadwayWorld exclusive! Illusionist Rob Lake, one of the world’s most celebrated magicians, joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for a conversation that’s pure theatrical magic. From his spectacular stage illusions to his upcoming Broadway-inspired projects, Rob pulls back the curtain on what it takes to create wonder eight shows a week—and why Broadway holds a special kind of enchantment.

But that’s not all! The Muppets crash the Roundtable in hilarious fashion, proving that even Kermit the Frog and friends can’t resist a little razzle-dazzle. Expect laughs, illusions, and a few jaw-dropping surprises. Magic and Kermit? We are gagged!

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!