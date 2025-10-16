Video: Eli Rallo Reveals Her Favorite 'Crash-Out Musicals' & Talks New Book

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Author and internet creator Eli Rallo wants you to know that you're not the only one having a quarter-life crisis. Watch a video of her discussing her new book of essays, Does Anyone Else Feel This Way?, which is out on book shelves now.

Rallo opens up about how the book started out as a relatable look inside her twenties, but soon became a reflection on the anxiety of transitioning into adulthood, navigating your life, and realizing you’re actually not alone – all told by a true theatre kid.

Purchase Does Anyone Else Feel This Way? by Eli Rallo here.

Following her first book, I Didn’t Know I Needed This, the book finds Rallo grappling with the reality that her 20s might not be what she expected, facing social anxiety, uncertainty about what direction her career was taking, and an inability to stop comparing herself to her peers’ picture-perfect lives on social media.

Sitting down with BroadwayWorld, Rallo reveals how her upbringing as a theatre kid helped contribute to her career as an author, even naming some musicals that she thinks can help people get through their 20s.

"I think that being a theatre person is seriously the most lucrative thing that you could ever be," she tells BroadwayWorld's Michael Major. "Corporate America loves [theatre people]. They're collaborative, they're very much able to overcome different challenges, they're very creative ... I think it just equips you with so many good tools that you need to succeed. I think it's probably easier to get a theatre degree and go into another industry than it is to get a theatre degree and go into theatre."

Aside form her massive following on TikTok and Instagram, Rallo is the founder of Prose Hoes Literary Salon, the previous host of the Miss Congeniality podcast, and a graduate of Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism and the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance.