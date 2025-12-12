Video: Seth Stewart Reflects on His Broadway Journey from SWEET CHARITY to HAMILTON

Click Here for More on Survival Jobs

Survival Jobs is back with Episode 146, hosted by Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, featuring the iconic actor, dancer, and artist Seth Stewart! In this rich and uplifting conversation, Stewart reflects on making his Broadway debut in Sweet Charity with Christina Applegate, the joy of bringing In the Heights to life under the vision of Lin Manuel Miranda, and the deep camaraderie within that original Broadway company. He also shares memories from being part of the original Broadway cast of Hamilton, a groundbreaking cultural phenomenon shaped by Miranda and the powerhouse artists who helped bring it to the stage.

Stewart reveals a fascinating behind the scenes moment from his In the Heights days, you’ll never guess which of his fellow original cast members encouraged him to audition for Hamilton! Alongside these stories, he discusses why guiding young performers matters deeply to him and why he is passionate about helping the next generation build sustainable careers in the industry. He emphasizes that talent and artistic training are only part of the equation and that understanding the business side of the industry is just as essential. This philosophy inspired him to develop Performers Edge Coaching Service, where he supports emerging artists in building careers rooted in confidence, clarity, and business sense.

Stewart is also celebrating the release of his debut book, Follow Your Vision, Live Your Truth, which is available now at IamSethStewart.com! He speaks candidly about its message, the importance of regional theater, and the many creative avenues available to performers today, from Broadway to touring productions to cruise ships and theme parks. The episode is an inspiring reminder that the entertainment world is vast and full of ways to live a creative life!

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on Broadway Podcast Network as well as popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible etc. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!