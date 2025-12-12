Watch: Next On Stage's High School & College Top 5 Revealed

Tonight's the night! Who will make the Top 5 of BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage? You'lll have to tune in tonight, December 12 (High School: 7pm ET, College: 9pm ET), to find out! This season is presented by AMDA & Atlantic Acting School and sponsored by MTI, 54 Below, and Westin New York at Times Square.

Who’s ready to party? It’s The Great Gatsby week, so every song comes straight from the hit Broadway musical that has audiences cheering every night at the Broadway Theatre! Now starring Jeremy Jordan, it’s the biggest party on Broadway.

Each week, contestants will be voted on by the general public and judged by an all-star panel of judges, including: J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), and Kate Rockwell (Heathers). Ben Cameron returns as host. This week's episodes feature special guest judges from The Great Gatsby, Linedy Genao and Charlie Pollock.

Learn more about this season's prizes and check back to watch the shows live!

High School Top 5 (7pm ET):

College Top 5 (9pm ET):