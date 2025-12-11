Paul Tazewell and More to be Honored at TDF's Second Annual COSTUMES & COCKTAILS Benefit

Oscar, Emmy, and two-time Tony Award-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell will be honored with the TDF/Irene Sharaff Award for Sustained Excellence in Costume Design.
TDF will present the return of Costumes & Cocktails, a glamorous party and benefit celebrating its exceptional Costume Collection, on Monday, April 13, 2026 at TAO Downtown. The evening will also include the presentation of the 2026 TDF/Irene Sharaff Awards, celebrating the accomplishments of the theatrical design community.
Oscar, Emmy, and two-time Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Paul Tazewell will be honored with the TDF/Irene Sharaff Award for Sustained Excellence in Costume Design; two-time Tony-nominated Costume Designer Jennifer Moeller will receive the TDF/Irene Sharaff Ascending Artist Award; hair and wig designer Tom Watson will receive the TDF/Irene Sharaff Artisan Award; and scenic and Costume Designer and artist John MacFarlane will be honored with The Robert L. B. Tobin Award for Sustained Excellence in Theatrical Design.
The awardees were selected by the TDF/Irene Sharaff Awards Voting Committee, which consists of leading members of the theatrical costume design community: Stephen Cabral (Chair), Dede Ayite, Gregg Barnes, Linda Cho, Traci DiGesu, Jess Goldstein, Wilberth Gonzalez, Rodney Gordon, Brian Hemesath, Allen Lee Hughes, Holly Hynes, Dan Lawson, Katherine Marshall, Mimi Maxmen, David Murin, Sally Ann Parsons, Scott Pask, Alejo Vietti, Court Watson, and David Zinn.
Videos