Spotlight on Plays: November 2025

The Fall 2025 season is in full swing, and with it, comes new plays for theatre lovers of all kinds. Whether you live for intense dramas or would rather escape with zaney comedies, there's something for everyone both on and off-Broadway in November 2025.

This feature is presented by Little Bear Ridge Road. Four-time Emmy® and two-time Tony Award® winner Laurie Metcalf has returned to Broadway alongside Tony Award® nominee Micah Stock in Little Bear Ridge Road—the crackling, profound, and bitingly funny new play by Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale). On Broadway for 19 weeks only, directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Joe Mantello. Get tickets today!

Plays on Broadway

Oedipus

(Opening: 11/13/2025, Closing: 2/8/2026)



It's election night. The polls predict a landslide victory. Everything is about to change. Icke's visionary revival was nothing short of a sensation. Oedipus became an instant phenomenon and the highest-grossing limited-run production in Wyndham's history. It didn't just bring Greek tragedy back to the West End—it redefined it. This Oedipus played like a political thriller, gripping audiences in breathless suspense until its final, devastating moment.



Latest:

Marjorie Prime

(Previews: 11/20/2025, Opening: 12/8/2025)



It's the age of artificial intelligence, and 86-year-old Marjorie - a jumble of disparate, fading memories - has a handsome new companion who's programmed to feed the story of her life back to her. What would we remember, and what would we forget, if given the chance? In this richly spare, wondrous new play, Jordan Harrison explores the mysteries of human identity and the limits - if any - of what technology can replace.



Latest:

Plays Off-Broadway

Meet the Cartozians

(Previews: 10/29/2025, Opening: 11/18/2025, Closing: 12/7/2025)



Part riveting historical drama, part scorching satire, Talene Monahon’s Meet the Cartozians pulls back the curtain on a startling chapter of American history you may never have heard. This bold, witty new play follows two sets of Armenian Americans: one man fighting for legal recognition in the 1920s, while a century later, his descendant fights for followers and a competent glam team. A wildly imaginative and deeply compelling story of culture and heritage, Meet the Cartozians asks who gets to belong—and at what cost?



Latest:

This World of Tomorrow

(Previews: 10/30/2025, Opening: 11/18/2025, Closing: 12/21/2025)



It’s the end of the 21st-century and Bert Allenberry is longing for the past. This World of Tomorrow features Academy Award winner Tom Hanks in the story of a forlorn scientist from the future. When Bert embarks on a time-traveling quest for true love, he returns—again, and again, and again—to one special day at the 1939 World’s Fair in Queens, New York. This new play is written by Tom Hanks and James Glossman, based on short stories written by Tom Hanks,. Out of the collision of technology and desire, nostalgia and history, what life will Bert choose as his own?



Latest:

Photos: Tom Hanks, Kelli O'Hara and More in Rehearsal For THIS WORLD OF TOMORROW (10/9/2025)

Video: Tom Hanks Previews New Play THIS WORLD OF TOMORROW at The Shed (10/6/2025)

Initiative

(Previews: 11/4/2025, Opening: 11/20/2025, Closing: 11/30/2025)



A bittersweet reflection on adolescence at the dawn of the new millennium, INITIATIVE charts the intertwined lives of seven teens from 2000-2004, as they become friends and more than friends, wrestle with their potential, face incalculable loss, and struggle to find their way in (and get out of) “Coastal Podunk, California.” Emma Rosa Went directs this epic world premiere by Else Went guaranteed to make you remember the most difficult and beautiful things about growing up.



Latest:

Nepo Baby

(Previews: 11/6/2025, Opening: 11/6/2025, Closing: 11/21/2025)



An eccentric, old-school classy Oscar-nominated character actor, Augustus Nepopoulos, is going through a rough patch in his career when he reconnects with his nephew, Baby. Twenty-two, unemployed, and still living with his rich parents, Baby is in desperate need of some guidance. So, when he mentions in passing that he wants to try acting, Augustus is quick to offer a helping hand. It's an invigorating partnership for both, but as Baby's career begins to skyrocket, his intentions come into question: will he stick by his uncle and bring him along for the ride? Or will he get sucked into the darkness of fame and leave him for dead?



Latest:

Gruesome Playground Injuries

(Previews: 11/7/2025, Opening: 11/7/2025, Closing: 12/28/2025)



Pulitzer Prize Finalist Rajiv Joseph’s Gruesome Playground Injuries will return to the New York stage in a new production starring three-time Emmy Award nominee Nicholas Braun and two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young, and directed by Tony Award Nominee Neil Pepe. Over the course of 30 years, the lives of Kayleen and Doug intersect at the most bizarre intervals, leading the two childhood friends to compare scars and the physical calamities that keep drawing them together.



Latest:

A Christmas Carol (Thorne Adaptation)

(Previews: 11/23/2025, Opening: 11/23/2025, Closing: 12/28/2025)



On a bitter Christmas Eve night a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. Can Ebenezer be saved before it's too late?



Latest:

Anna Christie

(Previews: 11/25/2025, Opening: 11/25/2025, Closing: 2/1/2026)



Eugene O’Neill’s poetic masterpiece won him his second Pulitzer Prize. ANNA CHRISTIE is a gripping account of the relationship between an old sailor and the daughter he hasn’t seen in almost twenty years. Their new bond becomes strained when she falls in love with a young man whose seafaring life isn’t what her father wants for her. When Anna reveals to both men the shameful secret she has been harboring, they come to understand the harsh reality of her past and show her compassion, love and forgiveness.



Latest:

Tom Sturridge and Brian d’Arcy James Join Michelle Williams in ANNA CHRISTIE (8/26/2025)

Tartuffe (Hnath)

(Previews: 11/28/2025, Opening: 12/16/2025, Closing: 1/24/2026)



Tartuffe is in our house. We’ve got to get him out. Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath (Red Speedo; A Doll’s House, Part 2) and Obie Award winner Sarah Benson (Teeth, Fairview) conspire to bring us a razor-sharp reinvention of Molière’s iconoclastic comedy in a mad-dash production full of ferocious wit, outrageous design, and downright buffoonery.

