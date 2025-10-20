Video: Meet the Company of MEET THE CARTOZIANS

Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

"It is so rare that you get to work on a play that is so difficult and so funny and so smart. That you get to play characters who are so complicated that you get to say really offensive things and get your comeuppance. It's a blast!"

The play that Tony winner Will Brill is talking about is Talene Monahon’s Meet the Cartozians. Directed by David Cromer, the play will kick off Second Stage Theater’s 47th Season, the first under the leadership of Artistic Director Evan Cabnet and Executive Director Adam Siegel.

"This play came after several years of trying to parse and really understand what identity means and what it means in the context of my family, but also in the larger community," added Monahon. "I was really interested in the Armenian community's relationship to whiteness."

The Meet the Cartozians company will feature Raffi Barsoumian, Will Brill, Two-time Tony Award-winner Andrea Martin, Nael Nacer, Obie Award-winner Susan Pourfar, and Tamara Sevunts.

Watch in this video as the company discusses what the new play is all about!