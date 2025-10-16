Complete Cast Set for A CHRISTMAS CAROL at PAC NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Perelman Performing Arts Center has revealed the complete cast for the New York return of Matthew Warchus’ production of Charles Dickens’ immortal classic, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne. The production is co-directed for PAC NYC by Thomas Caruso. Due to demand, the limited run has been extended to January 4, 2026.

Completing the company are Dashiell Eaves (Dead Outlaw) as Bob Cratchit, Tony nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry (1776) as The Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig, and Micah Fay Lupin as Tiny Tim. They join George Abud (Lempicka) as Fred, Dario Esteban Alvarez (Twelfth Night) as Understudy, Michael Cerveris (Fun Home) as Scrooge, Maxim Chlumecky (Appropriate) as Young Ebenezer, Chris Hoch (Jagged Little Pill) as Father / Marley, Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw) as Belle, Ashlyn Maddox (“The Four Seasons”) as Little Fan, Madalynn Mathews (Galileo) as Jess, Nancy Opel (Urinetown) as Ghost of Christmas Past, Dan Piering (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Ferdy / George, Izzy Elena Rita (“Sesame Street”) as Tiny Tim, Celia Mei Rubin (Life of Pi) as Understudy, Rashidra Scott (Company) as Mrs. Cratchit, Teddy Trice (Goddess) as Nicholas and Paul Whitty (The Great Gatsby) as Fezziwig.

Performances begin on Sunday, November 23, 2025 with an opening set for Thursday, December 4, 2025. This is a limited run through Sunday, January 4, 2026.

A Christmas Carol fills the auditorium to the brim with holiday treats, music, and merriment. A unique staging immerses the audience in London’s longest running adaptation of this beloved festive favorite.

On a bitter Christmas Eve night, a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. Can Ebenezer be saved before it’s too late? An uplifting story for families, this essential festive treat is vividly brought to the stage in a big-hearted production full of music and cheer.

The Old Vic’s production premiered in 2017 and, this year, will play its ninth consecutive year due to popular demand. On Broadway, a limited run played in the fall of 2019 and went on to win 5 Tony Awards, including Best Original Score and every design category.

The creative team includes Rob Howell (Sets & Costume), Hugh Vanstone (Lights), Simon Baker (Sound), Christopher Nightingale (Composer and Arranger), Lizzi Gee (Movement), Campbell Young (Wigs, Hair, and Makeup Design), Paul Staroba (Music Supervisor), Chris Gurr (Music Director), Michael Aarons (Music Coordinator), Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, Andrew Wade (Voice and Dialect Director). Production Stage Manager: Jhanaë Bonnick. Assistant Stage Managers: Melissa Gene Arnaud, Michael Medina.

At each performance, donations will be collected to directly benefit RIVER FUND. RIVER FUND empowers individuals and families to move beyond the lines of poverty through Food Stability, Access to Benefits, and Educational Pathways.