OEDIPUS on Broadway to Offer $45 Tickets Through Digital Rush

A digital rush policy is set to launch for the Broadway production of the Olivier Award-winning Oedipus – an adaptation created and directed by Robert Icke. Oedipus begins performances on Broadway on Thursday, October 30, 2025, with an opening night set for Thursday, November 13 at Studio 54 for a strictly limited 14-week engagement.

A limited number of digital rush tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on TodayTix at $45 each, inclusive of fees. Tickets will be available the morning of each performance on the TodayTix app, beginning at 9 AM ET. Users can download the TodayTix app on an iOS or Android device and purchase up to two tickets for that afternoon’s or evening's show. Seats may be partial view. Users can set an alert on the TodayTix app to be notified when rush tickets are available each day. For more information, please visit www.todaytix.com.

Oedipus stars Mark Strong – reprising his Olivier-nominated role as ‘Oedipus’ – and Lesley Manville – reprising her Olivier-winning role as ‘Jocasta.’ Also reprising their UK roles are Samuel Brewer as ‘Teiresias,’ Bhasker Patel as ‘Corin,’ Jordan Scowen as ‘Eteocles,’ and James Wilbraham as ‘Polyneices.’ They are joined by John Carroll Lynch as ‘Creon,’ Teagle F. Bougere as ‘Driver,’ Ani Mesa-Perez as ‘Lichas,’ Olivia Reis as ‘Antigone,’ and Anne Reid as ‘Merope,’ with Brian Thomas Abraham, Denise Cormier, Karl Kenzler, and Oliver Rowland-Jones rounding out the cast.

Robert Icke – the youngest Olivier Award-winning Director in history – transforms Sophocles’ epic tragedy into an essential, explosive, sensual human thriller catapulting the secrets of the past into a high-stakes present. Led by Olivier Award winner Mark Strong as ‘Oedipus’ – reprising his celebrated role from the West End – and Academy Award® nominee Lesley Manville – who is making her Broadway debut after garnering the Olivier Award for her performance as ‘Jocasta’ – this production “set the stage on fire” (The Guardian).

Oedipus recently received two Olivier Awards, including Best Revival of a Play and Best Actress (Lesley Manville), as well as three U.K. Critics’ Circle Theater Awards including Best Director (Icke), Best Actor (Mark Strong), and Best Actress (Lesley Manville), cementing it as one of the most celebrated theatrical events of the year.