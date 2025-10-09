Photos: Tom Hanks, Kelli O'Hara and More in Rehearsal For THIS WORLD OF TOMORROW

Previews begin October 30 in The Shed’s Griffin Theater, ahead of opening night on November 18.
All new photos have been released from rehearsals for the world premiere of This World of Tomorrow, starring Academy Award winner Tom Hanks, alongside Kelli O'Hara and more. This new play is written by Tom Hanks and James Glossman, based on short stories written by Tom Hanks, and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. Check out the photos below!
Previews for This World of Tomorrow begin October 30 in The Shed’s Griffin Theater. The production officially opens on November 18.
Alongside Hanks and O'Hara, the cast includes Kerry Bishé, Kayli Carter, Paul Murphy, Jamie Ann Romero, Lee Aaron Rosen, Jay O. Sanders, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Donald Webber Jr., and Michelle Wilson.
This World of Tomorrow tells the story of Bert Allenberry, a forlorn scientist from the future, who embarks on a time-traveling quest for true love as he returns again, and again, and again to one special day at the 1939 World's Fair in Queens, New York.
Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin. Courtesy The Shed.
Paul Murphy, Tom Hanks, Jamie Ann Romero, and Michelle Wilson
Tom Hanks, Paul Murphy, and Jamie Ann Romero
Tom Hanks and Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Kelli O'Hara with Paul Murphy, Jay O. Sanders, Donald Webber Jr., and Lee Aaron Rosen
Donald Webber Jr.
Kelly Bishé