Interview: Robert Bannon Talks ‘TWAS THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS at 54 Below

On December 26 at 9:30 pm, Robert Bannon is back and set to captivate audiences with his brand-new holiday show, ‘Twas The Night AFTER Christmas. His Christmas shows have been called “a delight from start to finish” by BroadwayWorld, and this year will be no different. The show is directed by Robbie Rozelle and music directed by Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

The evening will feature live music and special guests filled with holiday cheer. Robert will also be celebrating the holidays and his single from last Christmas, “Don’t Save It All For Christmas Day.” It’s a must-see event that will bring joy and holiday spirit to everyone this season. Bring your family, your friends, put on some holiday matching pajamas, and come celebrate the season with all your favorite holiday classics.

With a background in performing arts that includes hosting The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld, YouTube, and the Broadway Podcast Network, as well as creating The Broadway Lecture Series, Bannon has established himself as a versatile talent. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned stars such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jessica Chastain, and Josh Groban, and his debut album, Unfinished Business, soared to the top of the Amazon A/C Chart. His Pride single “I Think He Knew” has become a viral anthem for the queer community, all while he teaches sixth grade in Detroit during the day.

We spoke with Bannon about the new show.

What are you most looking forward to about Twas the Night After Christmas?

I am looking forward to so much about the show. I have not done a show in a year. This past year, I moved to Detroit, got married, started a new chapter truly in my life. I made a promise that I would take the year off from singing and come back when things settled down. So here we are! I am so excited to be back on stage with my band, Yas and Robbie, and to see my friends and family who come out and support. The world is in need of fun, love, and joy! This show will hopefully be just that! I feel like I am coming home!

How are you celebrating the holidays this year?

On December 23rd, my husband Darius and I will take our dog Diamond, load up the car, and head to N.J. where my family is from. It is our first married Christmas [and] my niece's first Christmas, so we have so much to celebrate this year. We will do Christmas Eve and Day with my family. My big ole show rolls into town on the 26th. Then we will catch up with friends and celebrate New Years just the way I like it- on the couch, in pajamas, watching Diana Ross in Times Square! I guess she is bringing Detroit to N.Y. this year too!

Do you have any favorite songs your family used to sing or play around this time of year?

My family loves to sing. My parents and brother may not be performers, but they hold it down in the car. My husband is an incredible singer. Sometimes I get him to sing a little something out in public. I love all the old Sinatra/Judy moments. "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" is the most gorgeous song maybe ever! Growing up, we loved a little Whitney’s "Do You Hear What I Hear?" moment. My show is some of the music I grew up singing. We have a giant Christmas Diva Moment. We have a singalong moment. We will have a little bit of all the music you know and love! I have a Christmas single, “Don't Save It All For Christmas Day,” that is out. I loved the Celine album. It has been an honor to sing that song that is so iconically her song!

Can you tell us a little bit about what you have planned for your 54 Below show?

Sure thing! It is a collection of music that you know and love! I have my four-piece band. I have some surprises. A big guy with a beard may even show up on his way to his vacation after working the 25th! You never know who will show up! The music is a mix of pop diva fun queer Christmas joy mixed with classic heartfelt joy and love for this season. Being the third Christmas show I have done in NYC, some are standards that I must do like “O Holy Night,” and this year we added some new surprises that are fun and upbeat! We are in the old Studio 54 VIP room, so we usually end with a Dance Disco Moment!

Aside from this show, do you have anything else coming up that you'd like to tell us about?

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon, my show that is on Broadway World, Broadway Podcast Network., Spotify, iHeart Radio, YouTube, and more is celebrating its fourth year. We have a daily interview with some of the biggest and brightest stars plus up and coming future superstars! If you are looking for something fun and entertaining, make sure to take a listen! We are the BroadwayWorld Homepage story every Friday! This was something I never expected to happen, but I have been having a BLAST doing the show.

Learn more about the artist and find episodes of the Roundtable at www.robertbannon.com

Tickets to ‘Twas the Night AFTER Christmas are available on 54 Below’s website here.

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here