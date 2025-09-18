Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

Oedipus is heading to Broadway! The Olivier Award-winning Oedipus – an adaptation created and directed by Robert Icke, begins performances on Broadway on Thursday, October 30, 2025, with an opening night set for Thursday, November 13 at Studio 54 for a strictly limited 14-week engagement. Check out photos of the new marquee!

Joining the previously announced Mark Strong – reprising his Olivier-nominated role as ‘Oedipus’ – and Lesley Manville – reprising her Olivier-winning role as ‘Jocasta,’ – also reprising their UK roles will be Samuel Brewer as ‘Teiresias,’ Bhasker Patel as ‘Corin,’ Jordan Scowen as ‘Eteocles,’ and James Wilbraham as ‘Polyneices.’ They will be joined by John Carroll Lynch as ‘Creon,’ Teagle F. Bougere as ‘Driver,’ Ani Mesa-Perez as ‘Lichas,’ Olivia Reis as ‘Antigone,’ and Anne Reid as ‘Merope.’ The ensemble will feature Brian Thomas Abraham, Denise Cormier, Karl Kenzler, and Oliver Rowland-Jones.

Oedipus recently received two Olivier Awards, including Best Revival of a Play and Best Actress (Lesley Manville), as well as three U.K. Critics’ Circle Theater Awards including Best Director (Icke), Best Actor (Mark Strong), and Best Actress (Lesley Manville), cementing it as one of the most celebrated theatrical events of the year.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski