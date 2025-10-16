 tracker
Photos: Second Stage Theater's MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press

The production will begin previews October 29th and officially open on November 17th at the Irene  Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center

By: Oct. 16, 2025
Talene Monahon’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS, directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer, will kick off Second Stage Theater’s  47th Season, the first under the leadership of Artistic Director Evan Cabnet and Executive Director Adam Siegel. The company recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

The MEET THE CARTOZIANS company will feature Raffi Barsoumian (Les Liaisons Dangereuses, The Code), Tony  Award-winner Will Brill (Stereophonic, Fellow Travelers), Two-time Tony Award-winner Andrea Martin (Pippin,  McNeal), Nael Nacer (Prayer for the French Republic), Obie Award-winner Susan Pourfar (Mary Jane, 2ST’s Mary  Page Marlowe), and Tamara Sevunts (off-Broadway’s Daybreak and Your Alice). 

MEET THE CARTOZIANS will begin previews October 29th and officially open on November 17th at the Irene  Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street). 

Part riveting historical drama, part scorching satire, Talene Monahon’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS pulls back the  curtain on a startling chapter of American history you may never have heard.  

This bold, witty new play follows two sets of Armenian Americans: one man fighting for legal recognition in the  1920s, while a century later, his descendant fights for followers and a competent glam team. A wildly  imaginative and deeply compelling story of culture and heritage, MEET THE CARTOZIANS asks who gets to  belong—and at what cost? 

MEET THE CARTOZIANS will feature scenic design by Tatiana Kahvegian, costume design by Enver Chakartash,  and lighting design Stacey Derosier. The Voice and Dialect Coach is Gigi Buffington. Casting is by Daniel Swee,  CSA. Additional members of the creative team to be announced at a later date. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press Image
Leslie Kalarchian, Fady Demian, Andrea Martin, Barzin Akhavan, Susan Pourfar, Will Brill, Tamara Sevunts, Nael Nacer, Hunter Hope Barnett, Raffi Barsoumian and Nick Lehane

Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press Image
Playwright Talene Monahon, Andrea Martin, Raffi Barsoumian, Susan Pourfar, Will Brill, Tamara Sevunts, Nael Nacer and Director David Cromer

Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press Image
Andrea Martin

Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press Image
Will Brill

Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press Image
Susan Pourfar

Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press Image
Tamara Sevunts

Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press Image
Nael Nacer

Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press Image
Raffi Barsoumian

Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press Image
Nick Lehane

Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press Image
Leslie Kalarchian

Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press Image
Hunter Hope Barnett

Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press Image
Fady Demian

Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press Image
Barzin Akhavan

Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press Image
Barzin Akhavan, Leslie Kalarchian, Fady Demian, Hunter Hope Barnett and Nick Lehane

Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press Image
Executive Director of Second Stage Adam Siegel, Artistic Director of Second Stage Evan Cabnet, Fady Demian, Barzin Akhavan, Leslie Kalarchian, Will Brill, Hunter Hope Barnett, Nael Nacer, Tamara Sevunts, Raffi Barsoumian and Nick Lehane (Front Row L-R) Andrea Martin, Playwright Talene Monahon, Director David Cromer and Susan Pourfar

Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press Image
Second Stage Executive Director Adam Siegel, Playwright Talene Monahon, Andrea Martin, Raffi Barsoumian, Susan Pourfar, Will Brill, Tamara Sevunts, Nael Nacer, Director David Cromer and Second Stage Artistic Director Evan Cabnet

Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press Image
Playwright Talene Monahon

Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press Image
Director David Cromer

Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press Image
Playwright Talene Monahon and Director David Cromer

Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press Image
Second Stage Executive Director Adam Siegel, Playwright Talene Monahon, Director David Cromer, and Second Stage Artistic Director Evan Cabnet

Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press Image
Second Stage Artistic Director Evan Cabnet

Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press Image
Second Stage Executive Director Adam Siegel and Second Stage Artistic Director Evan Cabnet

Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press Image
Andrea Martin and Will Brill


