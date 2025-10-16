Photos: Second Stage Theater’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS Cast Meets the Press

The production will begin previews October 29th and officially open on November 17th at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center
Talene Monahon’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS, directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer, will kick off Second Stage Theater’s 47th Season, the first under the leadership of Artistic Director Evan Cabnet and Executive Director Adam Siegel. The company recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!
The MEET THE CARTOZIANS company will feature Raffi Barsoumian (Les Liaisons Dangereuses, The Code), Tony Award-winner Will Brill (Stereophonic, Fellow Travelers), Two-time Tony Award-winner Andrea Martin (Pippin, McNeal), Nael Nacer (Prayer for the French Republic), Obie Award-winner Susan Pourfar (Mary Jane, 2ST’s Mary Page Marlowe), and Tamara Sevunts (off-Broadway’s Daybreak and Your Alice).
MEET THE CARTOZIANS will begin previews October 29th and officially open on November 17th at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street).
Part riveting historical drama, part scorching satire, Talene Monahon’s MEET THE CARTOZIANS pulls back the curtain on a startling chapter of American history you may never have heard.
This bold, witty new play follows two sets of Armenian Americans: one man fighting for legal recognition in the 1920s, while a century later, his descendant fights for followers and a competent glam team. A wildly imaginative and deeply compelling story of culture and heritage, MEET THE CARTOZIANS asks who gets to belong—and at what cost?
MEET THE CARTOZIANS will feature scenic design by Tatiana Kahvegian, costume design by Enver Chakartash, and lighting design Stacey Derosier. The Voice and Dialect Coach is Gigi Buffington. Casting is by Daniel Swee, CSA. Additional members of the creative team to be announced at a later date.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Leslie Kalarchian, Fady Demian, Andrea Martin, Barzin Akhavan, Susan Pourfar, Will Brill, Tamara Sevunts, Nael Nacer, Hunter Hope Barnett, Raffi Barsoumian and Nick Lehane
Playwright Talene Monahon, Andrea Martin, Raffi Barsoumian, Susan Pourfar, Will Brill, Tamara Sevunts, Nael Nacer and Director David Cromer
