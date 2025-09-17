 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Up on the Marquee: MARJORIE PRIME

Marjorie Prime will begin previews November 20 and officially open on December 8 at the Hayes Theater.

By: Sep. 17, 2025
Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Second Stage Theater will soon present Jordan Harrison’s MARJORIE PRIME on Broadway, directed by Tony Award Nominee and Obie Award-winner Anne Kauffman. MARJORIE PRIME was a finalist for the 2015 Pulitzer Prize. This production will mark Mr. Harrison’s Broadway debut. 

The MARJORIE PRIME company will feature Tony Award-winner Danny Burstein (Gypsy, Moulin Rouge! The  Musical), Christopher Lowell (Cult of Love), Two-time Tony Award-winner Cynthia Nixon (The Gilded Age, Sex  and The City, The Little Foxes), and Academy Award nominee June Squibb (Eleanor the Great, Thelma, original  production of Gypsy) in the title role of Marjorie Prime. 

What would you say to someone you lost, if you could see them again? What if they’re a better listener now  than when they were alive? Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison reinvents the family drama in his richly spare,  wryly funny, and powerful MARJORIE PRIME, directed by Tony Award® nominee Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane).  A heart-achingly beautiful rumination on aging and artificial intelligence, memory and mortality, love and legacy,  MARJORIE PRIME examines the blurred line between a life lived and a life remembered. 

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Up on the Marquee: MARJORIE PRIME Image

Up on the Marquee: MARJORIE PRIME Image

Up on the Marquee: MARJORIE PRIME Image



Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Art
21 ratings

Art
Hadestown
128 ratings

Hadestown
The Great Gatsby
84 ratings

The Great Gatsby
Chicago
62 ratings

Chicago

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos