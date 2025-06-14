Playlist: Showtunes for Father's Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This weekend is all about dads and we're celebrating Father's Day 2025 in the best way we know how... with showtunes! Below, check out some of the greatest paternal songs of all time, including happy songs to fathers, sad songs from fathers, and even some fatherly advice.

Check out a collection of tunes from Aladdin, Kinky Boots, Falsettos, Big Fish, The Full Monty, The Civil War, Ragtime, Fiddler on the Roof, Carousel, Annie, The Lion King, Follies, Hamilton, Les Miserables, In the Heights, Fun Home, and many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway song about fathers stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101, Broadway 201, Broadway 301, Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway. Don't forget to get acquainted with the Tony-nominated music of 2025 and celebrate Pride!