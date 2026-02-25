Video: Can You Guess Jenna Bainbridge & Danny Quadrino's 3 Dream Roles?

Click Here for More on So Cast Me Already!

Three dream roles have so far eluded Jenna Bainbridge and Danny Quadrino. The Wicked stars might be plenty busy playing Nessarose and Boq eight times a week at the Gershwin Theatre, but their hearts are set on playing these three characters someday. So cast them already!

"We chose this one because the moment we met, we became best friends and fell completely in sync," said Jenna.

"And the more we get to know each other and the more time we spend together, our brains have slowly become one," added Danny.

In this episode, Jenna and Danny are joined by Adam J. Rineer at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to sing through the roles that they hope to play one day. Can you guess what they are?!

Jenna also starred in Suffs on Broadway. Regional: Bring Down the House, Hairspray (OSF), Into The Woods, Beauty and the Beast (Phamaly), Macbeth (MRT). TV: “Found.” Audiobooks: “Unbroken,” “Disability Intimacy.” BM, Lamont School of Music. Jenna is a proud disabled artist and Co-founder of ConsultAbility, a consulting agency working to make theatre more accessible. @bainbridgejenna

Danny's other Broadway: The Who’s Tommy, Newsies, Bye Bye Birdie. National Tour: Waitress, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. NY Theatre: NY Theatre: Fowl Play, Urinetown (Encores). Regional: Paper Mill, La Jolla, PCLO, and The Muny. TV: NBC’s “Peter Pan Live!” @dannyquadrino