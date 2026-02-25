My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Can You Guess Jenna Bainbridge & Danny Quadrino's 3 Dream Roles?

Watch as two stars of Wicked team up to sing three musical theatre classics!

By: Feb. 25, 2026
Click Here for More on So Cast Me Already!


Three dream roles have so far eluded Jenna Bainbridge and Danny Quadrino. The Wicked stars might be plenty busy playing Nessarose and Boq eight times a week at the Gershwin Theatre, but their hearts are set on playing these three characters someday. So cast them already!

"We chose this one because the moment we met, we became best friends and fell completely in sync," said Jenna. 

"And the more we get to know each other and the more time we spend together, our brains have slowly become one," added Danny.

In this episode, Jenna and Danny are joined by Adam J. Rineer at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to sing through the roles that they hope to play one day. Can you guess what they are?!

Jenna also starred in Suffs on Broadway. Regional: Bring Down the HouseHairspray  (OSF), Into The WoodsBeauty and the Beast (Phamaly), Macbeth (MRT). TV: “Found.” Audiobooks: “Unbroken,” “Disability Intimacy.” BM, Lamont School of Music. Jenna is a proud disabled artist and Co-founder of ConsultAbility, a consulting agency working to make theatre more accessible. @bainbridgejenna

Danny's other Broadway: The Who’s TommyNewsiesBye Bye Birdie. National Tour: WaitressCharlie and the Chocolate Factory. NY Theatre: NY Theatre: Fowl PlayUrinetown (Encores). Regional: Paper Mill, La Jolla, PCLO, and The Muny. TV: NBC’s “Peter Pan Live!” @dannyquadrino




Broadway Bracket


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Wicked Pink Goes Good with Green Magnet
Wicked Pink Goes Good with Green Magnet
Buy a Wicked Program Book
Wicked Program Book
Buy a Wicked Smoke Keyart Tee
Wicked Smoke Keyart Tee
Buy a Wicked Unisex Distressed Clock Tee
Wicked Unisex Distressed Clock Tee

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Powered by

Videos