Broadway Jukebox: 50 Showtunes for Pride

Enjoy the best songs for Pride from musicals like Rent, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, La Cage Aux Folles, Fun Home, The Prom, Falsettos, and so many more!

By:
June is here and so is Pride month! It's a time to shout: "Hey world, I am what I am!" and for that reason, BroadwayWorld wants to help kick off your personal pride party.

Below, we've pulled together 50 of our favorite showtunes that celebrate pride. From beloved classics like La Cage Aux Folles, to new favorites like Everybody's Talking About Jamie, we've got your covered!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway song about Pride stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, listen to songs about NYC and celebrate the Tony-nominated music of 2023!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Spotify today!

 




