Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for MARY POPPINS 2026 Japan Revival





An in-rehearsal video has been released for the 2026 Japan revival of Mary Poppins, which will play Tokyu Theatre Orb from March 28 through May 9, 2026. Preview performances begin March 21.

The rehearsal footage offers a behind-the-scenes look at the company in the studio as they prepare the large-scale musical for its Tokyo return. The production is presented in Japanese by a full Japanese cast, with no subtitles.

Based on the stories by P. L. Travers, the musical features original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, with a book by Julian Fellowes. New songs and additional music, dance, and vocal arrangements are by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. The production is produced and co-directed by Cameron Mackintosh, with translation by Keiko Tsuneda and Japanese lyrics by Ako Takahashi.

Megumi Hamada, Rena Sasamoto, and Manato Asaka share the role of Mary Poppins. Yusuke Onuki, Ryunosuke Onoda, and Kazuya Kamikawa alternate as Bert. Ryosei Konishi and Seiji Fukushi appear as George Banks, with Hanayo Kimura and Rina Chinen as Winifred Banks.

Kaho Shimada and Sakiho Juri play the Bird Woman and Miss Andrew. Kong Kuwata and Motomu Azaki appear as Admiral Boom and the Chairman. Rinko Urashima and Maki Kubota play Mrs. Brill, and Arata Ishikawa and DION alternate as Robertson Ay.

Jane Banks is portrayed by Momoko Ichikawa, Seira Kuzumi, Nonoka Tsuji, and Seira Murooka, with Michael Banks played by Kouichi Chou, Enishi Nakanishi, Tasuku Nakagome, and Subaru Fukasawa.