MJ to Present Post-Show Talkback for Black History Month With Scottie Beam

MJ on Broadway will celebrate Black History Month with a special post-show talkback following the performance on Friday, February 27, moderated by Bronx-born podcast and radio host Scottie Beam.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Choreography (Wheeldon).

Scottie Beam

(born Deanii Andrea Scott) is a Bronx-born media personality and cultural commentator known for her sharp, community-rooted voice across radio, television, and podcasting. She spent a decade at New York’s “Hot 97,” including work as a digital producer for “Ebro in the Morning,” before expanding her platform as a co-host on REVOLT’s “State of the Culture.” She has also hosted Netflix’s “Rhythm + Flow: The Aftershow” and continues to build conversation-forward spaces in audio, including co-hosting the Netflix and Strong Black Lead-backed podcast Okay, Now Listen and The Scottie & Sylvia Show (with journalist Sylvia Obell). Scottie is also the co-creator and former co-host of Black Girl Podcast and is the daughter of veteran radio personality Shaila Scott (WBLS).