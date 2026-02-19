Matthew Morrison Will Return to Broadway in JUST IN TIME

Screen Actors Guild Award winner and Tony Award, Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee Matthew Morrison will star as Bobby Darin in the Broadway musical Just in Time. He will play a strictly limited 3-week engagement beginning Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at Circle in the Square Theatre.

“Our show is made to fit like a glove around all kinds of virtuoso performers. I'm thrilled to get back in there and tailor the material so it's personal to Matthew Morrison, his journey, his many talents, and to welcome him back home to Broadway where he belongs," said co-book writer Isaac Oliver.

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan will star as Bobby Darin in the record-breaking, award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated smash hit musical Just in Time beginning April 21, 2026. Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff will play his final performance on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

About Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison is a versatile actor who is recognized for his work on-stage and on-screen. He has been nominated for Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Awards. Morrison made his debut on Broadway in Footloose, but his big break came when he was cast as heartthrob Link Larkin in the hit Hairspray. Morrison was later nominated for a Tony Award for his role in The Light in the Piazza and received a Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical for 10 Million Miles. He also starred in the Tony-winning Broadway revival of South Pacific at Lincoln Center Theater, and as “J.M Barrie” in the musical Finding Neverland. Morrison received two Drama Desk nominations for his role and won the category of Favorite Actor in a Musical in the Broadway.com Audience Awards. In addition to his Broadway tenure Morrison is probably best known for starring in Fox’s musical comedy series “Glee,” where he played the director of the glee club, Mr. Schuester. The show was created by Ryan Murphy and received the Golden Globe award “Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical” in 2010 and 2011 and won The Screen Actors Guild Award for best ensemble. Morrison was also nominated for Best Actor those years. Morrison has many other iconic roles on TV/Film, but most notably on the hit CBS show “The Good Wife,” where he played the role of U.S. Attorney, Conor Fox, through the series finale, and as Paul Stadler throughout Season 13 and 14 of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.” Morrison has released four studio albums. His debut, self-titled album through Mercury Records in 2011 which featured an A-list lineup of guest artists including Sting, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sir Elton John. And most recently, “Where It All Began,” which is a Broadway standards record that was produced by the legendary Phil Ramone.

About Just in Time

Matthew Morrison returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Just in Time is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife,” with a cast that includes Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”), Sadie Dickerson (Vladimir), Tony Award winner Michele Pawk (Wicked), Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl (Good Night, Oscar), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Claire Camp (Cats), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Valeria Yamin (Moulin Rouge!), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson (A Wonderful World), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Lempicka), Larkin Reilly (Bad Cinderella), and Jeffrey Schecter (A Chorus Line).

Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened to critical acclaim on Saturday, April 26, 2025, and has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Andrew Resnick (Parade), Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Award-winning orchestrations by Tony nominees Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis (“Saturday Night Live,” Fosse) and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin and Jonathan Groff. Just in Time features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Death Becomes Her), costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!), lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (Here Lies Love) and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Maybe Happy Ending). Scott Rowen is the Production Stage Manager and Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.