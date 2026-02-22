Multiple Broadway Shows Cancel Performances Due to Severe Weather

A major winter storm will hit NYC today, February 22nd, 2026! Find out what happens to Broadway shows during the snow including how to get refunds and if the show will go on.

Latest Storm Updates:

Sunday, 10:55 AM: New York City is under a blizzard warning as a rapidly intensifying nor’easter moves up the East Coast, with forecasters predicting 16 to 24 inches of snow across the five boroughs by late Monday. Light rain and a rain-snow mix Sunday morning are expected to transition to steady, heavy snow this afternoon, with the heaviest bands overnight bringing snowfall rates of one to three inches per hour. Wind gusts could reach 55 miles per hour, creating near-whiteout conditions, possible coastal flooding in parts of Queens and the Bronx, and scattered power outages. Travel is expected to be hazardous to near impossible at times, with widespread flight cancellations at JFK and LaGuardia, and officials are urging New Yorkers to stay off the roads and prepare for significant disruptions through Monday morning.

A statement from The Broadway League:

Broadway matinee performances (curtain times at 3pm or earlier) will proceed as planned.

Due to anticipated travel impacts from the impending blizzard and evening travel bans already announced for our surrounding areas, Broadway theatre owners and producers have come to the consensus that evening performances (curtain times at 6pm or later) tonight (Sunday, February 22) will be cancelled.

Note that as of 10:30am, OPERATION MINCEMEAT has NOT cancelled its evening performance.

For questions about exchange or refund policies, theatregoers should contact their point of purchase directly.

Cancellations:

Stranger Things on Broadway

The 7PM performance of Stranger Things has been canceled due to weather conditions. Please check your email or contact your original point of purchase for details about your refund.

& Juliet

The 1:00PM performance will go on as planned. Due to severe weather, The 6:30PM performance has been canceled. Please contact your point of purchase for refunds and exchanges.

All Out

6:30 PM performance has been cancelled due to weather. Please contact your point of purchase for refunds and exchanges.

When the weather gets hazardous, Broadway takes it seriously and occasionally in years past, Broadway has been forced to cancel performances due to inclement weather. What kind of conditions could warrant a such a decision? We look back on an interview with former Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin, who shared some insight with BroadwayWorld in a previous interview:

Safety is the main concern.

"Our goal is to remain open no matter what- until it's no longer safe for the cast, the crew and theatre-goers to attend a Broadway show. Many theatre-goers are from outside New York City, and many of which are already in town when these storms hit. We do everything we can to get the shows on."

The big decisions usually come from the top.

"Basically, we don't declare Broadway closed unless the Mayor or the Governor says we should. It's usually an official decision: the roads will close, they'll tell people to stay off the highways, or there might be a travel ban or a state of emergency. They are talking to us and we are talking to them, because we know they are doing press conferences every hour or so."

Getting the cast and crew to/from work is also a consideration.

"If you are scheduled to work that day, you are supposed to work that day. If you are sick or can't get in, the cast or crew calls out. And a show requires both, because many stagehands deal with set and movement. That can become a safety issue."

Sometimes weather closures happen on a show-to-show basis.

"[Sometimes] shows can not go on because they can't get all of their casts in. In those cases, those shows might have to cancel."

Can't make it to your show because of weather?

To find out more about refunds and exchanges, contact your point of purchase.

The bottom line:

Should this incoming winter storm result in any Broadway cancelations, rest easy with the knowledge they are to keep you and your favorite Broadway performers safe enough to sing and dance another day. Be sure to check BroadwayWorld for live updates through Tuesday.

Photo: Kevin Thomas Garcia

