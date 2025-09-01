Playlist: 60+ Broadway Songs for Labor Day

Click Here for More on Broadway Jukebox

Those summer days may have drifted away, but oh- autumn has begun! On this day of relaxation, pour yourself a cup of ambition and listen to 60+ of our favorite songs about the jobs of your favorite Broadway characters, who work hard all the livelong day.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Working, 9 to 5, Newsies, Real Women Have Curves, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Titanic, Les Miserables, Ragtime, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Pajama Game, Catch Me If You Can, The Full Monty, Legally Blonde, Nice Work If You Can Get It, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which work-themed tune stands out to you.

