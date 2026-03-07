Broadway Stage and Screen- A Spring 2026 Watch Guide

The new Broadway season is in full swing, full of exciting new shows and revivals of beloved classics. While many of them are original concepts or based on plays, 12 have related films or series that you can watch from home today. If you are seeing any of the below productions in 2026, check out how you can study up beforehand or unpack afterwards!

Stage: Every Brilliant Thing

Running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.

Every Brilliant Thing is an exhilarating and heartwarming play, in which a man looks back at his life and the glimmers of hope that carried him through. All told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing—big, small, and everything in between—that makes life worth living.

Screen: Every Brilliant Thing (2016)

Stream it today on HBO Max.

A son creates a list of things worth living for--all in an attempt to raise the spirits of his chronically depressed mother--in this adaptation of the acclaimed one-character show.

Stage: Giant

Running on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends.

Screen: The works of Roald Dahl

Dahl was a British writer known for his beloved children’s books and short stories, as well as for his work as a poet, screenwriter, and decorated fighter pilot during wartime. With more than 300 million copies sold worldwide, he is widely regarded as one of the most influential children’s storytellers of the 20th century. Brush up on some of his most famous works:

The BFG (2016)

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

The Witches (1990)

Matilda (1996)

James and the Giant Peach (1996)

Fantistic Mr. Fox (2009)

Stage: Dog Day Afternoon

Running on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre.

Step back into the sweltering summer of 1972, New York City—a time when the Vietnam War looms large, Watergate headlines flood the news, and one man's desperate act captivates the nation. A Brooklyn bank hold up quickly goes wrong, and with each gut-wrenching twist that unfolds, chaos ensues that ignites the city as they follow the actions of a man on the edge.

Screen: Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Stream it today on Tubi and Prime Video.

Three amateur robbers plan to hold up a Brooklyn bank. A nice, simple robbery: Walk in, take the money, and run. Unfortunately, the supposedly uncomplicated heist suddenly becomes a bizarre nightmare as everything that could go wrong does.

Stage: Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Running on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s worldwide phenomenon CATS is reimagined in a production that smashed records, won awards, and left New York City purring. And now CATS: The Jellicle Ball ascends to Broadway in a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography.

Screen: Cats (1998)

"Jellicle" cats join for a Jellicle ball where they rejoice with their leader, Old Deuteronomy. One cat will be chosen to go to the "Heavyside Layer" and be reborn. The cats introduce themselves.

and: Paris Is Burning (1990)

Stream it today on HBO Max.

A chronicle of New York's drag scene in the 1980s, focusing on balls, voguing and the ambitions and dreams of those who gave the era its warmth and vitality.

Stage: Death of a Salesman

Running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Death of a Salesman follows Willy Loman, an aging traveling salesman struggling to reconcile his dreams of success with the realities of his life and career. As memories of the past blur with the present, tensions rise within his family, forcing them all to confront the cost of chasing the American Dream.

Screen: Death of a Salesman (1985)

Stream it today on AMC+.

An aging traveling salesman recognizes the emptiness of his life and tries to fix it.

Stage: Titanique

Running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

Titanique fuses a kooky crazy reimagining of the eleven-time Oscar®–winning Titanic from the perspective, and certified-platinum hits, of Céline Dion. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline to enchant the audience with her wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog.

Screen: Titanic (1997)

Stream it today on Paramount+.

A seventeen-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic.

Stage: The Fear of 13

Running on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

The Fear of 13 tells the true story of Nick Yarris, who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jacki, Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence. As Nick and Jacki’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self determination.

Screen: The Fear of 13 (2015)

A convicted murderer who has spent 23 years on Death Row tells his story.

Stage: Proof

Running on Broadway at the Booth Theatre.

Catherine, the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert, is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.

Screen: Proof (2005)

Stream it today on Pluto TV and Prime Video.

After her brilliant but mentally ill father's death, a young woman fears she may inherit his condition while dealing with her estranged sister and a former student searching through his papers.

Stage: Schmigadoon!

Running on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre.

New York doctors Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

Screen: Schmigadoon! (2021)

Stream it today on Apple TV+.

A couple on a backpacking trip discovers a magical town in which everyone acts like they're in a classic musical.

Stage: Beaches, A New Musical

Running on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre.

Beaches follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials.

Screen: Beaches (1988)

Stream it today on Prime Video.

Wealthy privileged San Francisco debutante Hillary Whitney Essex and cynical struggling entertainer C. C. Bloom share a turbulent, but strong friendship over the years.

Stage: The Rocky Horror Show

Running on Broadway at Studio 54.

The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids—Brad and his fiancée, Janet—on their way to visit their former college professor when by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a mansion. They meet the charismatic Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie, and Rocky. It is an adventure they would remember, for a very long time.

Screen: The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Stream it today on Prime Video.

A rain-soaked couple take refuge in the castle of a transvestite mad scientist from outer space who is about to unveil his greatest creation.

Stage: The Lost Boys

Running on Broadway at the Palace Theatre.

When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

Screen: The Lost Boys (1987)

Stream it today on Prime Video.

When a recently divorced mother and her two teenage boys move to a coastal town to stay with her father, it doesn't take long for the brothers to realize the area is a haven for something much more sinister than party-going surfers.