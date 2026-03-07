Click Here for More on Broadway Jukebox

Spring is about to spring forward! Tonight, we will roll our clocks forward for the start of Daylight Savings Time, which means that tomorrow, we'll lose an hour. Get your morning going early with BroadwayWorld's specially curated list of showtunes to jumpstart your brand new day.

From morning-time staples in shows like Singin' in the Rain and Hairspray, to songs that will give your day purpose, listen along and seize the day!

