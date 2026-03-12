Photos: First Look at GIANT starring John Lithgow on Broadway

Mark Rosenblatt’s Olivier Award-winning play Giant, starring two-time Tony Award winner John Lithgow as Roald Dahl and directed by two-time Tony Award winner Nicholas Hytner, began performances on Broadway last night at the Music Box Theatre. See photos here!

Giant will play a strictly limited 16-week engagement on Broadway with the official opening night set for Monday, March 23.

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends.

Following an acclaimed West End run and three Olivier Awards, Giant tells the story of author Roald Dahl and the true scandal that shook his legacy.

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Nicholas Hytner and written by Olivier Award winner Mark Rosenblatt, Giant stars two-time Tony Award and Olivier Award winner John Lithgow, Aya Cash, two-time Olivier Award winner Elliot Levey, two-time Olivier Award nominee Rachael Stirling, Stella Everett, David Manis. The company also includes understudies Geoffrey Cantor, Annie H?gg, Eleanor Handley, and Paul O'Brien.