Broadway Jukebox: Just Jeremy Jordan

Jordan is currently starring in The Great Gatsby on Broadway.

By: Jul. 13, 2024
There's no denying that Jeremy Jordan has one of Broadway's favorite voices, and good news for fans... you can catch him on both stage and screen this summer. Jeremy currently calls the Broadway Theatre home as the title character in The Great Gatsby. Plus, you can now stream his performance in Bonnie & Clyde, filmed live at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Can't get enough Jeremy? We get it. Sing along to this playlist featuring just 50 of his greatest hits. Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Great Gatsby, Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde, The Last Five Years, Smash, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Jeremy Jordan song stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s1950s1960s1970s1980s1990s2000s2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite OverturesOpening numbers'I Want' songsAct 1 finalesEntr'actesAct 2 openers11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101, Broadway 201, Broadway 301, Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway.

