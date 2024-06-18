Video: Jeremy Jordan on Raisin' Hell Again in BONNIE & CLYDE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Barrow's back! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Bonnie & Clyde, filmed live at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in January 2022, will be available to stream later this month.

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical: Filmed Live features Jeremy Jordan, who originated the role of Clyde Barrow in the Broadway premiere in 2011, and Frances Mayli McCann, who went on to originate the role of Bonnie in the West End.

"I didn't really have time for overthinking it. It was just- get the lines, figure out the staging, what to do with the costume... and go! And then it was over. It was like a mad dash, but it was great because it all came rushing back to me," Jordan told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's always fun revisiting characters that you've played before, which I've gotten to do more than a couple of times now. You hear the old line reading in your head, and you're like 'Oh... maybe I should do that differently.'"

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is the story of two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere who became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure - and each other. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, this is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

Watch the full interview here and check out an exclsuive clip of "How 'Bout a Dance."