Corbin Bleu and John Behlmann Will Join THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway





Film, television, and stage star Corbin Bleu (High School Musical franchise, Kiss Me Kate) will join the Broadway company as Nick Carraway after playing the role in the West End production last year. Bleu joins the company with Broadway favorite John Behlmann (Tootsie, Shucked) as Tom Buchanan on Monday March 30, 2026.

As previously announced, Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon) returns to the award-winning musical as Daisy Buchanan on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, starring opposite her newly wedded husband – Broadway leading man Reeve Carney (Hadestown, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) – in the show’s title role when he joins the company on Monday March 30, 2026. In preceding weeks, Eva will reunite with her original co-star Jeremy Jordan (who plays his final performance as Jay Gatsby on March 7), and Ryan McCartan (who steps back into the role from March 8 – 29).

Through March 2nd, the role of Daisy will be shared by Traci Elaine Lee, Elena Ricardo, and Kyla Stone. For information on which dates each of them will perform the role, visit @bwaygatsby on Instagram.

About The Great Gatsby

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby, the hit show transporting sold-out audiences on “a glitzy, glamorous romp through the Roaring 20s.” The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it is alive on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

Through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, featuring music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), The Great Gatsby was adapted for the Broadway stage by Jonathan Larson Grant-winning playwright Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

Continuing in the cast are Broadway favorites Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!) as Myrtle Wilson, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock (Urinetown, “The Good Wife”) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Waitress, Kinky Boots) as Meyer Wolfsheim. The production’s standout ensemble features Alexis Hasbrouck (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Curtis Holland (Mean Girls), Nathaniel Hunt (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Traci Elaine Lee (Shucked), Dariana Mullen (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), Mariah Reives (Funny Girl), Elena Ricardo (Water for Elephants), Dan Rosales (Trevor: The Musical), Dave Schoonover (Bad Cinderella), Mike Schwitter (Pippin), Tess Soltau (Once Upon A One More Time), Preston Taylor (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Jessica Mallare White (Aladdin Nat’l Tour), Matt Wiercinski (Anastasia), and Kyla Stone (Harmony). Kurt Csolak (Funny Girl), Haley Fish (Cats), Morgan Harrison (Beetlejuice), Justin Keats (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Drew Lake (The Great Gatsby in Korea), Brandon J. Large (Aladdin Nat’l Tour), Alicia Lundgren (Funny Girl), and Alex Prakken (New York, New York) round out the cast as swings.

The Broadway premiere of The Great Gatsby is presented by acclaimed, award-winning producer Chunsoo Shin. The musical features Drama Desk Award-winning scenic & projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center), Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide...), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Spamalot), and hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) & Rachael Geier. Arrangements are by Jason Howland, Orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), the Music Director is Daniel Edmonds (Strictly Ballroom), and the music producer is Grammy Award winner Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio (Beautiful – cast album). Fight & Intimacy Coordinator is Rocío Mendez. Casting is by C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet) and the Production Stage Manager is Brian Bogin (The Great Comet, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool). Mark Shacket (Funny Girl, Slave Play) of Foresight Theatrical serves as Executive Producer.

One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby is a New York Times and USA Today perennial best seller. It has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted into television shows, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the blockbuster Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Of the Broadway production, The Estate of F. Scott Fitzgerald says, “This production is a big, bold, Broadway version of The Great Gatsby. It’s thrilling to see these indelible characters and iconic moments from the novel come to life on stage. This stage production, which honors the novel and its history while also speaking clearly to today’s audiences, is a terrific new iteration of this classic work.”

The world premiere engagement of The Great Gatsby was the highest grossing show in Paper Mill Playhouse history. That production, which ran October 12–November 12, 2023, also broke the theater’s all-time record for ticket sales in a single day and sold out the entire run before its very first performance. The Broadway run – which started previews Friday, March 29, 2024, and opened on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre – continued the show’s record-breaking path, twice smashing The Broadway Theatre’s box office records for weekly sales, in 2024 and 2025. The acclaim roars on worldwide as The Great Gatsby has thrilled international audiences in London’s West End; Seoul, South Korea; and on U.S. National Tour.

Biographies

Corbin Bleu (Nick Carraway) Corbin Bleu comes from an extensive background in theatre, television, film, and music, having established himself as a versatile actor, singer/songwriter, dancer, voiceover/recording artist, host/television personality, and producer. He recently made his West End debut as ‘Nick Carraway’ in The Great Gatsby at the London Coliseum. His Broadway credits include the Tony-nominated revival of Kiss Me, Kate (Lucentio/Bill Calhoun, Drama Desk Nomination), Tony-nominated Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn (Ted Hanover, Chita Rivera Award), Godspell (Jesus), and the Tony Award-winning In the Heights (Usnavi). Other stage highlights include the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, in which he became the production’s first black actor to play ‘Seymour Krelborn’, Hairspray (Seaweed) and Mamma Mia! (Sky) both at The Hollywood Bowl, The Muny’s productions of Singin' in the Rain (Don Lockwood, St. Louis Theater Circle Award) & Mary Poppins (Bert), Arena Stage’s Anything Goes (Billy Crocker, Helen Hayes Award), and the world premiere of Summer Stock at the Goodspeed Opera House (Joe Ross, Connecticut Critics Circle Award). TV credit highlights include: Disney’s Emmy Award-winning High School Musical franchise and Jump In!, the Hallmark Channel’s Love, For Real and Campfire Christmas, Lifetime's A Christmas Dance Reunion, “Dynasty”, “Supergirl”, “Chicago Med”, “The Middle”, “The Fosters”, “Castle”, “Psych”, “Franklin & Bash”, “Blue Bloods”, “Dancing with the Stars” (runner-up), and “The Real Dirty Dancing” (first-place). Film credits include: To Write Love on Her Arms, Nurse 3-D, Galaxy Quest, and The Monkey's Paw to name a few. Corbin is also the Chair of the National Advisory Board of the Looking Ahead Program, a division of The Entertainment Community Fund focused on helping professional young performers and their families thrive amid the unique challenges of working in the entertainment industry. He dedicates himself to giving back through programs such as St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Starlight Children’s Foundation, & the Make-a-Wish Foundation. A Brooklyn native, Corbin resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Sasha Clements. @corbinbleu

John Behlmann (Tom Buchanan) most recently played Dolly Parton’s husband Carl Dean in the pre-Broadway run of the new musical Dolly. On Broadway he last appeared as Jerry in the musical of Smash. Before that he received a Grammy nomination starring as conman Gordy Jackson in the Tony-nominated Broadway musical comedy Shucked. John also got an Outer Critics Nomination for creating the role of dim-witted beefcake Max in the Tony-winning musical Tootsie. He was in the Broadway premiere of Joshua Harmon’s play Significant Other, starred as Richard Hannay in the New York production of The 39 Steps, and made his Broadway debut in the Tony-winning play revival of Journey’s End.

On camera, he’s been in the movies of celebrated directors like Martin Scorsese, Sam Mendes, and Greg Mottola. His last television appearances were on “Elsbeth”, “And Just Like That“, and season 2 of HBO’s ”The Gilded Age”. He also recurred as Agent Adams in ”Riverdale”, as Ann Dowd’s bumbling FBI partner in ”Good Behavior”, and has guest-starred on many other shows.

He’s appeared in off-broadway plays and musicals for many of New York’s most respected theater companies; and been a voice actor in several global video game franchises, including 15+ years in World of Warcraft. He’s a hobbyist photographer, former trapeze artist, and lives in New York with his wife and two young children. After participating in much of the show’s development, John is excited to return to East Egg and The Great Gatsby.