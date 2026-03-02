Cast Set For RUR Reading at Classic Stage Company

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Classic Stage Company has announced casting for tonight's Rediscovery Reading of RUR by Karel Čapek, adapted by Talene Monahon, and directed by Jess Chayes. This one-night-only reading will take place tonight, Monday, March 2 at 7pm at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater (136 East 13th St).

RUR will feature Jess Barbagallo (The Trees), Ugo Chukwu (Usus), Micaela Diamond (Parade), Sheldon Donenberg (Crimes of the Heart), Yonatan Gebeyehu (Usus), David Greenspan (Prince F*ggot), Mia Katigbak (Uncle Vanya), Tom Riley (Arcadia), and Ryan Spahn (Richard II).

Casting for RUR is by Alaine Aldaffer, CSA and Lisa Donadio.

Remaining tickets for tonight are $27 (including fees) and on sale now.

Step into the world of Rossum's Universal Robots, where a would-be humanitarian finds herself entangled in an enterprise that is mass producing biologically engineered humanoid workers. From Karel Čapek's seminal and eerily prescient 1920 play R.U.R, this adaptation by Talene Monahon (Meet the Cartozians) continues Čapek's interrogation of the precarity of automation and the role of human responsibility in our age of Artificial Intelligence. This adaptation of RUR was commissioned by Shakespeare Center LA (Ben Donenberg, Artistic Director).

This season, the Rediscovery Readings celebrate the art of suspense. From mysteries that grip you from the first line to thrillers that leave you guessing until the final word, each one-night-only staged reading offers an unforgettable experience, with electrifying stories brought to life by some of theater's top talent. Secrets will surface. Twists will unfold. Anything can happen, but you'll have to be here to see it.