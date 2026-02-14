THE GREAT GATSBY's Morgan Harrison Takes Over Our Instagram Today

The Great Gatsby's Morgan Harrison is taking over our Instagram today! Follow along here as Harrison takes our Instagram followers behind-the-scenes of the hit Broadway musical. Go backstage at the hit musical today, February 14!

About Morgan Harrison (Swing)

Morgan Harrison has been seen on Broadway in Beetlejuice and Mean Girls. Her national tour credits include Beetlejuice, Mean Girls, Flashdance. She has also been seen on screen in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

About The Great Gatsby

The new musical features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen. The Broadway musical features a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever, The Great Gatsby. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan.

Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.