Video: Watch Jeremy Jordan Sing Queen, Mariah Carey, CABARET & More

Jeremy Jordan sat down for a game of Song Spark with The Great Gatsby, leading to new renditions of songs from Queen, Mariah Carey, Cabaret, and more. In the new video, Jordan is given a word and sings the first song that comes to mind.

Watch now as the musical's 'Jay Gatsby' sings "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" by Aretha Franklin, "Dreamlover" by Mariah Carey, "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen, and more.

Jordan currently stars in The Great Gatsby in a return engagement after originating the role in 2024. He will be joined by his original co-star, Eva Noblezada, as she joins as 'Daisy' for his final performances.

This April, the Tony nominee will take over as Bobby Darin in the hit musical Just In Time. He joins the hit musical on April 21 at Circle in the Square following Jonathan Groff's final performance on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Recently, he starred as the title role in the acclaimed Floyd Collins at Lincoln Center (Tony & Drama Desk nominations). On TV, he has starred as a series regular in "Supergirl,” “Smash,” "Hazbin Hotel," and “Tangled.” He’s best-known on Broadway for his Tony and Grammy-nominated portrayal of Jack Kelly in Newsies.

Additional Broadway credits include Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), West Side Story, Waitress, American Son, and Rock of Ages. Off-Broadway: Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors. Films: The Last 5 Years, Joyful Noise, American Son, Newsies (pro shot). Jeremy's solo concerts and cabaret shows have won acclaim worldwide. He is the lead singer of the alt-rock band, Age of Madness.