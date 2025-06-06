2025 Tony Awards Guide - How to Watch, Who is Nominated & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Awards weekend has begun! The best of Broadway will take the stage on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall for the 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo. Need a refresher on how to watch and when? We've got you covered!

When are the 2025 Tony Awards?

All Tony Awards-related events will take place on Sunday, June 8 at Radio City Music Hall.

At 6:40pm ET/3:40pm PT, The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into The 78th Annual Tony Awards. The event will be hosted by Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

At 8pm ET/ 5pm PT, The American Theatre Wing’s 78th Annual Tony Awards, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air LIVE, hosted by Cynthia Erivo.

How do I watch the Tony Awards red carpet?

New Yorkers can watch the red carpet arrivals live on NY1 at 5pm. Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram starting at 3:30pm ET for interviews with the satrs as they arrive.

How do I watch the 2025 Tony Awards?

The Tony Awards: Act One will be accessible via smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Live Music” channel – free and easy.

Immediately following the pre-show on Pluto TV, The 78th Annual Tony Awards will air from 8-11pm live ET/ 5-8pm live PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live on Paramount+ for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers. The awards show will not be available on Pluto TV. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will NOT have the option to stream the show live but will have access to view the special on-demand the day after the special airs, in the U.S. only.

Paramount+ is offering a seven-day free trial, inviting new audiences to try the service along with tuning in for this year’s Tony Awards. The Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Plan currently costs $12.99/month or $119.99/year. The Paramount+ Essential Plan currently costs $7.99/month or $59.99/year. You can subscribe now OR sign up for a free trial.

Not in the US? Learn about how to watch internationally.

Who will perform at the 2025 Tony Awards?

Viewers can expect a performance from the original cast of Hamilton, plus nominated shows: Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, Death Becomes Her, Floyd Collins, Gypsy, Maybe Happy Ending, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Sunset Blvd., along with a special appearance by the 2019 Tony Honor Recipient Broadway Inspirational Voices. Just In Time and Real Women Have Curves, which were not nominated for Best Musical (though they received nominations in other categories) will also be performing.

Who will present at the 2025 Tony Awards?

Presenters will include: Aaron Tveit, Adam Lambert, Alex Winter, Allison Janney, Ariana DeBose, Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, Carrie Preston, Charli D’Amelio, Danielle Brooks, Jean Smart, Jesse Eisenberg, Katie Holmes, Keanu Reeves, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lea Michele, Lea Salonga, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Williams, Oprah, Rachel Bay Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Samuel L. Jackson, Sara Bareilles, and Sarah Paulson. Additionally, Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will be the show announcer.

Who will win at the 2025 Tony Awards?

The most Tony-nominated shows of the season are Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending, and Buena Vista Social Club, each with ten nominations. In the hottest races of Best Musical and Best Play, Maybe Happy Ending has consistently won at the Drama League, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, while Oh, Mary!, Purpose, and John Proctor is the Villian have won for Best Play at those respective ceremonies. Purpose additionally won the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Check out a full breakdown of the 2025 Tony nominations and how they usually shake out.

Did you know that the 2025 Tony nominees have already won 77 Tony Awards amongst them? The most belong to lighting designer Natasha Katz and Costume Designer Catherine Zuber, who have each won eight times. Audra McDonald has already won six Tony Awards- the most awarded to any single actor. Could six become seven on Sunday?

You can meet all of the 2025 Tony nominees, find out how this year's revivals have performed previously, watch the Tony-nominated choreography of the year and study up on the Tony-nominated debuts of the year. Plus, learn about how the winners are picked.

Who are the special honorees at the 2025 Tony Awards?

Some people are already winners! Harvey Fierstein received the 2025 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. Celia Keenan-Bolger received the 2025 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award. Great Performances, Michael Price, New 42, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts have received 2025 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre. Special Tony Awards have gone to the musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club - Marco Paguia (Music Director, Conductor/Piano); David Oquendo (Associate Music Director, Guitar); Renesito Avich (Tres); Gustavo Schartz (Bass); Javier Días, Román Diaz, Mauricio Herrera (Percussion); Jesus Ricardo (Trumpet); Eddie Venegas (Trombone); Hery Paz (Woodwinds); Leonardo Reyna (Piano); and the Illusions & Technical Effects of Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Jamie Harrison, Chris Fisher, Gary Beestone & Edward Pierce).

Where can I find a 2025 Tonys ballot?

Throwing a Tonys party? We've got you covered. Downlaod a printable ballot, jam to our Tonys Party playlist, sip like the stars, and make Tonys-inspired cocktails!

Want more coverage?

BroadwayWorld will also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of their acceptance speeches, live photos from the red carpet, and interviews from the winners' room.

If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, do it now for even more exclusive content, plus find out what all of your fellow Broadway fans have to say about the ceremony right here on our message boards!

Until then, study up on the 2025 Tony Awards nominees and recap the nominated shows below!

Best Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Play

English, Author: Sanaz Toossi

The Hills of California, Author: Jez Butterworth

John Proctor is the Villain, Author: Kimberly Belflower

Oh, Mary!, Author: Cole Escola

Purpose, Author: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Best Revival of a Play

Eureka Day

Romeo + Juliet

Thornton Wilder's Our Town

Yellow Face

Best Revival of a Musical

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Sunset Blvd.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Jon Michael Hill, Purpose

Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face

Harry Lennix, Purpose

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Tala Ashe, English

Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day

Marjan Neshat, English

Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain

Kara Young, Purpose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Glenn Davis, Purpose

Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain

Francis Jue, Yellow Face

Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross

Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw

Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Joy Woods, Gypsy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, SMASH

Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins

Best Book of a Musical

Buena Vista Social Club, Marco Ramirez

Dead Outlaw, Itamar Moses

Death Becomes Her, Marco Pennette

Maybe Happy Ending, Will Aronson and Hue Park

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Dead Outlaw, Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna

Death Becomes Her, Music & Lyrics: Julia Mattison and Noel Carey

Maybe Happy Ending, Music: Will AronsonLyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Music & Lyrics: David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical, Music & Lyrics: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Marsha Ginsberg, English

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Rachel Hauck, Swept Away

Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending

Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club

Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her

Derek McLane, Just in Time

Best Costume Design of a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck

Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club

Gregg Barnes, BOOP! The Musical

Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending

Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her

Catherine Zuber, Just in Time

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California

Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck

Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor is the Villain

Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd.

Tyler Micoleau, Buena Vista Social Club

Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, Floyd Collins

Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending

Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor is the Villain

Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck

Nick Powell, The Hills of California

Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club

Adam Fisher, Sunset Blvd.

Peter Hylenski, Just in Time

Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending

Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins

Best Direction of a Play

Knud Adams, English

Sam Mendes, The Hills of California

Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!

Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain

Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Direction of a Musical

Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club

Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending

David Cromer, Dead Outlaw

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Blvd.

Best Choreography

Joshua Bergasse, SMASH

Camille A. Brown, Gypsy

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club

Best Orchestrations

Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time

Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending

Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins

Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Blvd.